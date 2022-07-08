Oldcastle Theatre Company to Present FULLY COMMITTED This Month
One incredibly versatile performer plays forty wildly diverse characters in this devastatingly funny tour de force performance.
Fully Committed by Becky Mode, based on characters created by Becky Mode and Mark Setlock, directed by Jennifer Jasper will be presented at Oldcastle Theatre Company July 22-31.
Sam Callahan (Allyson Boate) is an out-of-work actor who runs the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. Desperate callers will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation, or the right table. Meanwhile, Sam's recently widowed father wants her to return home for Christmas and she is up for a big role in a new play at Lincoln Center. Can Sam juggle scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and ego-maniacal bosses while also practicing self-care? One incredibly versatile performer plays forty wildly diverse characters in this devastatingly funny tour de force performance which will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart. https://oldcastletheatre.org/2022-season/
Performance Details:
General Admission $25 • Premium $35
Performances:
7:30 pm July 22, 23, 27*, 28, 29, 30
2:00 pm July 23, 24, 28, 30, 31
*Wednesday, July 27, the 7:30 pm performance is Pay What You Will! Name your price for this performance.
Runs July 22-31
Presented by Oldcastle Theatre Company and The Coffee Bar