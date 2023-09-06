Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khoury's SELLING KABUL

This free community festival is happening September 16th in Midtown at 46th and Central.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo 1 Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: PORTRAITS OF AN AMERICAN MU Photo 2 Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: PORTRAITS OF AN AMERICAN MUSIC ICON And LEGENDS OF FOLK, AMERICANA, ROOTS EXHIBITS

Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khoury's SELLING KABUL

Northern Stage Opens Season With Sylvia Khoury's SELLING KABUL

The sixth annual Global Fest is Saturday, September 16, 2023. A celebration of cultures and community, this daylong event features live international music, food and drink trucks, curated artisans, and kids' activities from around the world. Presented by Donovan CPAs, Global Fest takes place from noon to 10:00 pm at 4550 Central Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.

“Global Fest allows the community to explore, experience, and embrace the diversity of cultures and beliefs of our global neighbors,” said Troy Nolan-Watkins, principal of Center for Inquiry 70, the Indianapolis Public School magnet that benefits from the event.

Kicking off at noon, the GLOBAL STAGE will present Okinawa Yuyukai Japanese Drummers, Bollywood Beats, Cultural Diversity Drum Circle, Kingly T, Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, SAYAW: Philippine Cultural Dance Company, Lions of Peace, Jomberfox, and more. The evening caps off American style with The Boogie Knights.

Attendees can taste the world with INTERNATIONAL FOOD & DRINK TRUCKS representing flavors from Italy, Venezuela, Korea, Armenia, Jamaica, Peru, Mexico and more, plus a wine and beer garden including fresh local beer from Sun King Brewery.

As one of the most family-friendly fests in Indy, GLOBAL KIDS features Armenian Art, Indian henna painting, face painting, a collaborative art project, a mobile bike library, karate demonstrations, and more.

Parents will also appreciate a toddler play area, designated toddler/preschool bounce house, secure stroller and bike parking, and an air-conditioned mothers' room.

Older students can enjoy the GLOBAL TEEN ZONE featuring lawn games and a performance by Indy's favorite teen classic rock cover band, Maximum Zero.

A curated selection of GLOBAL ARTISANS will also be on hand with globally-inspired art, including Aadhavan's Luxury Collections, Alicia's Au'Naturales, Barev Art Gallery, BeadFreakOnline, Earthroamer Imports, GARDed Love Customs Cr8ions, JoHenna Design, Kankou Elegance Onc., Sofia Vettori, LLC, and Taureg Handmade Jewelry. GLOBAL COMMUNITY organizations including the Indiana Department of Health, will be on site as well.

For more information, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo
Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has announced the line-up for their 2023-2024 season which kicks off on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and ends on Friday, May 3, 2024.

2
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: PORTRAITS OF AN AMERICAN MU Photo
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: PORTRAITS OF AN AMERICAN MUSIC ICON And LEGENDS OF FOLK, AMERICANA, ROOTS EXHIBITS

Today, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston's living music museum inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, announced the Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon, and Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots exhibits.

3
Moira Smiley and The Rhizome String Quartet To Introduce The Rhizome Project Album With To Photo
Moira Smiley and The Rhizome String Quartet To Introduce 'The Rhizome Project' Album With Town Hall Concert, September 16

Singer / Composer, Moira Smiley introduces an upcoming album called 'The Rhizome Project' in a concert at Middlebury Town Hall Theater at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023.

4
Dorset Theatre Festival to Wrap Up 46th Season With THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Photo
Dorset Theatre Festival to Wrap Up 46th Season With THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud experience as Dorset Theatre Festival wraps up its 46th season with the uproarious Broadway comedy 'The Thanksgiving Play'. Book your tickets now before it's too late!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Suite Surrender by Michael McKeever
Girls Nite Out Productions (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet
Shakespeare in the Woods (8/23-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Shakespeare in the Woods (8/24-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You