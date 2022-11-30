New Exhibit Opens at the Jackson Gallery
The exhibit will open with a reception on Friday, December 9, from 5-7 pm, which is open to all.
The Jackson Gallery will be transformed into a carnival of color to warm the winter months. Artists Fran Bull and Robert Black collaborate under the name Frobertan. Fran, an artist and writer, and Robert, architect and artist, share a vision for expressing the message of peace, harmony and creativity. The installation features a rollicking array of painted sculptures - stock characters inspired by Commedia dell'arte, carnival, circus, opera, and Greek drama. The wildly creative polychrome figures range in size from the Jesters and the "Laughing Heads" displayed on pedestals to the full sized "For David Bowie" seated in a high-backed chair over six feet tall. Fran Bull's brilliant abstract paintings form the backdrop.
From their artists' statement: "We wonder when Humankind will awaken to the realization that we - all humans, all animals, plants and seemingly inanimate life - are one organism, one brilliant, many-faceted being, living on a perfectly balanced planet, whirling in space."
Award-winning sculptor, painter and printmaker, performance artist and poet Fran Bull has been exhibiting her work worldwide for over 40 years. Her art is included in numerous museum and university collections, ranging from the Brooklyn Museum and Museum of Modern Art in New York to the Guilin Museum in China. She makes her art in Brandon, Vermont, and Barcelona, Spain.
Robert Black is an architect, artist, teacher, and professional facilitator with diverse experience in design, construction, community building, group dynamics, as well as drama, improvisation and music performances. Collaborations with life partner, Fran Bull, have created art installations and special presentations in Vermont, around the U.S. and in other parts of the world.
The exhibit will open with a reception on Friday, December 9, from 5-7 pm, which is open to all. The exhibit will be on display through February 18, 2023. The Jackson Gallery in Town Hall Theater's lower level is open Monday-Friday from noon-5 pm, as well as during performances.
