Middlebury Acting Company's CUTTING-EDGE Staged Reading Series Returns In April

Middlebury Acting Company's Cutting-Edge Staged Reading Series returns with its eighth season of provocative, relevant, intelligent plays: all three were seen Off Broadway in 2024!

The first reading, Walden, by Amy Berryman will be performed Sunday, April 13 at 4pm at Town Hall Theater in the new Anderson Studio. A Talk-Back with light refreshments will follow. Tickets ($15) are available at townhalltheater.org.

Amy Berryman explores our climate crisis in the play. Sometime in the near future NASA botanist Cassie returns from a Moon mission to a cabin in the woods with her estranged twin sister Stella, a former NASA architect, and Stella's fiancé Bryan, a climate activist. When the twins reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity's fate hangs in the balance.

Directed by Rebecca Strum, the cast includes Caitlin Sausville (Cassie), Laura Wolfson (Stella) and Jonathan Brathwaite (Bryan) with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions.

Walden will be followed by Dirty Laundry by Mathilde Dratwa—Sunday June 22 and Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton – Sunday October 5.

