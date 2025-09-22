Middlebury Acting Company to Present Staged Reading of BLOOD OF THE LAMB in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Middlebury Acting Company will conclude its 2025 Cutting-Edge Staged Reading Series with Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton.

The reading will take place on Sunday, October 5, at 4pm in the new Anderson Studio at Town Hall Theater. Tickets are $15 and available now. A talk-back with light refreshments will follow the performance.

In Blood of the Lamb, a pregnant woman is detained in a Texas airport and confronted with an unexpected adversary: a court-appointed attorney assigned to represent her unborn child. What unfolds is an electrifying thriller about two women with opposing beliefs navigating the bureaucratic chaos of post-Roe America. NY Stage Review has called the play “a powerful play with a powerful and relevant message for today.”

The reading will be directed by Rebecca Strum and will feature Maren Langdon Spillane and Elissa Van Duyne, with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions.

Blood of the Lamb will be presented Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 4pm at Town Hall Theater’s Anderson Studio. Tickets are $15.