Lost Nation Theater to Present Tony-Winning Musical THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Lost Nation Theater kicks off its 2025–26 season with the toe-tapping, laugh-out-loud musical The Drowsy Chaperone, running Thursdays through Sundays, July 17–August 3 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. Directed by Eric Love, who also stars as the lovably lonely Man in Chair, the Tony-winning show is a zany love letter to 1920s musicals—with a twist.

Originally created as a wedding gift between theater friends, The Drowsy Chaperone blossomed into a Broadway hit, earning five Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, and legions of fans. With music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, the show cleverly blends a present-day narrator with a dazzling musical-within-a-musical, full of mistaken identities, gangsters, over-the-top choreography, and showbiz satire.

The LNT cast features Taryn Noelle as Broadway star Janet Van De Graaff, Kathleen Keenan in the title role, and Mark S. Roberts as villainous producer Feldzig. They’re joined by Ann Harvey, Jennifer Sassaman, Joshua Lopez, Alex Rushton, and a 20-person ensemble of performers from Vermont and beyond.

The creative team includes Jen Greenwood (music director), Ryan Hendricks (choreography), Jessica Della Pepa (costumes), John Devlin (set), Laura Gist (props), Andrew Vachon (sound), and Angie Calfa (stage manager), with Katie Genzer as associate director.

Director and star Eric Love calls The Drowsy Chaperone “one of my absolute favorite musicals,” adding, “It’s replete with show-stopping dances, side-splitting scenes, and a narrator who speaks directly to the audience. This production takes full advantage of LNT’s intimate space to bring audiences right into the action.”

Special Event: Don’t miss the Pre-Show Party on Friday, July 18, featuring live music, snacks, and a speakeasy vibe—free with ticket.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Due to ongoing post-flood building limitations, City Hall’s elevator is currently inoperable; performances will be livestreamed for accessibility.

The Drowsy Chaperone is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

