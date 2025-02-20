Lost Nation Theater To Present TUCK EVERYLASTING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lost Nation Theater will present the TYA adaptation of the Broadway musical, Tuck Everlasting. All your favorite characters from Natalie Babbitt's beloved book are in this enchanting and magical stage adaptation by Claudia Shear & Tim Federle; featuring a score from Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen.

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined.

(The culminating project of LNT's advanced intermediate dance-theater production intensive, performed by LNT's students aged 9-16.). Directed and choreographed by Taryn Noelle. Musical Director Timothy Guiles. Run-time is approximately 70 minutes without intermission.

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are encouraged, but not required. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

