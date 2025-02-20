News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lost Nation Theater To Present TUCK EVERYLASTING

All your favorite characters from Natalie Babbitt's beloved book are in this enchanting and magical stage adaptation.

By: Feb. 20, 2025
Lost Nation Theater To Present TUCK EVERYLASTING Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lost Nation Theater will present the TYA adaptation of the Broadway musical, Tuck Everlasting. All your favorite characters from Natalie Babbitt's beloved book are in this enchanting and magical stage adaptation by Claudia Shear & Tim Federle; featuring a score from Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen.

LATEST NEWS

Lost Nation Theater To Present TUCK EVERYLASTING
WAITRESS Casting Announced At Northern Stage
Kruz Maldonado Will Take Over Title Role in PETER PAN Tour
Bodel Dance Arts Will Premiere FORECASTS AND FINDINGS

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined.

(The culminating project of LNT's advanced intermediate dance-theater production intensive, performed by LNT's students aged 9-16.). Directed and choreographed by Taryn Noelle. Musical Director Timothy Guiles. Run-time is approximately 70 minutes without intermission.

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are encouraged, but not required. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos