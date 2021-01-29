Lost Nation Theater Presents Jeanne Beckwith's LOVE LETTERS MADE EASY

Whether you love celebrating Valentine's Day or hate it, you will love Jeanne Beckwith's Love Letters Made Easy!

Inspired by the success of its recent live-stream of Willem Lange's A Christmas Carol, Lost Nation Theater is back with more! This time with a reboot of Jeanne Beckwith's comedy Love Letters Made Easy, which critic Jim Lowe of The Times Argus hailed as a "just plain fun, charming & delightful romp" in his review of LNT's 2010 production.

Although restrictions prohibit an audience in the theater itself, with the multi-camera live-streaming, you'll feel like you are there in the theater! Then join the Online After-Party for mingling with all the artists. Our gift to you: it's Free!

We all know love is a slippery slope - even for the most experienced. So get ready to laugh, smile, and maybe even wipe away a tear as Lost Nation Theater's cast navigates the promise and peril of romantic relationship!

The play was inspired by a wedding gift: the book 'Love Letters Made Easy' by Gabrielle Rosetti, from the Edwardian era, which provides advice on gem, flower, & stationary choices to help you speak the language of love. "What a great title for a play," Beckwith thought. And the idea to juxtapose old-world advice with modern day situations was born!

In Beckwith's witty script we meet memorably eccentric characters who cope with an astonishing range of emotions inspired by love - with greatly varying circumstances and affectional preferences! Each vignette shows Beckwith's keen insight into our yearning desire for intimate communication. These vignettes are charmingly set-off (and up!) by the Edwardian etiquette so genteelly presented in Gabrielle Rosetti's original.

Lost Nation Theater is working once again with partners Theater Engine and Matthew Binginot Creations to bring the theater into your living room and put you in the center of the action!

LNT Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan directs:

"Our first live-from-the-stage project was such a hit, we knew we wanted to do more but finding the right project was tricky. Thanks to our Technical Director Robyn Osiecki, playwright Jeanne Beckwith's enthusiastic response to re-working the script and the know-how of Theater Engine and Matthew Binginot, we are bringing back Love Letters Made Easy - in a new way that builds on what we've done before. We can be live in the theater, keep everyone safe and still include many artists from across the country in the show."

In the LNT reboot, the show is now a one-act, updated for circumstance, features a new scene and has one dedicated actor as Gabrielle Rosetti (our Edwardian advice author). Played by the incomparable Emme Erdossy, this character will be live-on-stage at LNT (on the set design of Kim Bent & Robyn Osiecki, under Sam Biondolillo's lighting) and the modern scenes will be "beamed in" from the other actors' home studios.

Those actors include lots of audience favorites including Dana Block, Essence Brown, Sean Casey Flanagan, Kate Kenney, Maren Langdon Spillane, Maura O'Brien, Abby Paige, Anna Rock, Stoph Scheer, Marilee Scheer, David Schein, and Dominic Spillane.

"This. Is. So. Fun." exclaimed Anna Rock (Pride & Prejudice 2019) having read the script. We think you'll think so too!

Dominic Spillane (LNT's Midsummer Nights Dream, Greenroom Productions Constellations) says:

"Lost Nation Theater is taking on the obstacles of the moment with creativity, joy, and a sense of adventure. I'm thrilled to be a part of their journey!"

Learn more at lostnationtheater.org.