Longrunning Rock'n'Roll Band The Wallflowers To Play the Flynn, May 4

The Flynn has announced that the Grammy-winning rock group The Wallflowers are coming to Burlington to play the Flynn Main Stage on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 pm. Fronted by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers have been going strong for more than 30 years, stretching back to their breakout hit One Headlight-which Rolling Stone selected as one of the greatest pop songs of all time-and extending through their critically-acclaimed new album Exit Wounds, which features some of the strongest music in their rich discography.

Tickets for The Wallflowers are on sale now to Flynn members and to the public on Friday, January 27. Become a Flynn member and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

For the past 30 years, The Wallflowers have stood as one of rock's most dynamic and purposeful bands, a unit continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical muscle. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of their certified platinum smash hit album Bringing Down the Horse from 1996, as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012's Glad All Over. On his own, Jakob Dylan-The Wallflowers' founding singer, songwriter, and guitarist-has collaborated with the likes of Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Beck, and Fiona Apple. Exit Wounds, the brand-new Wallflowers studio offering, marks the group's first new material in nine years. It has been hailed as one of their best ever releases, featuring some of their tightest songwriting and musicianship. Jakob Dylan is always chasing the dream of making a great, resonant, and relatable rock'n'roll record, and on their latest release, "the Wallflowers finally turn into the classic rock band they always ached to be" (Pitchfork).

Tickets for The Wallflowers are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on January 27. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.