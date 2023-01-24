Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Longrunning Rock'n'Roll Band The Wallflowers To Play the Flynn, May 4

Fronted by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers have been going strong for more than 30 years.

Jan. 24, 2023  

The Flynn has announced that the Grammy-winning rock group The Wallflowers are coming to Burlington to play the Flynn Main Stage on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 pm. Fronted by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers have been going strong for more than 30 years, stretching back to their breakout hit One Headlight-which Rolling Stone selected as one of the greatest pop songs of all time-and extending through their critically-acclaimed new album Exit Wounds, which features some of the strongest music in their rich discography.

Tickets for The Wallflowers are on sale now to Flynn members and to the public on Friday, January 27. Become a Flynn member and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

For the past 30 years, The Wallflowers have stood as one of rock's most dynamic and purposeful bands, a unit continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical muscle. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of their certified platinum smash hit album Bringing Down the Horse from 1996, as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012's Glad All Over. On his own, Jakob Dylan-The Wallflowers' founding singer, songwriter, and guitarist-has collaborated with the likes of Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Beck, and Fiona Apple. Exit Wounds, the brand-new Wallflowers studio offering, marks the group's first new material in nine years. It has been hailed as one of their best ever releases, featuring some of their tightest songwriting and musicianship. Jakob Dylan is always chasing the dream of making a great, resonant, and relatable rock'n'roll record, and on their latest release, "the Wallflowers finally turn into the classic rock band they always ached to be" (Pitchfork).

Tickets for The Wallflowers are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on January 27. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.




Middlebury Community Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Photo
Middlebury Community Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Middlebury Community Players presents its February 2023 production of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest.
Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month Photo
Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month
Members of LNT's Advanced Acting Intensive, directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin, share an evening of scenes and monologues onstage in Lost Nation Theater's intimate and cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall. These eight adult actors have been working and studying throughout January.
The Flynn Presents HOT BUTTER, an LGBTQIA+ Disco in Flynn Space Photo
The Flynn Presents HOT BUTTER, an LGBTQIA+ Disco in Flynn Space
The Flynn has announced Hot Butter, a celebratory disco night extravaganza in Flynn Space on Saturday, February 11. Doors open at 8 pm. To mark Valentine's Day this year, Flynn Space transforms into the hottest LGBTQIA+ night club in Burlington.
World Premiere Play BOV WATER at Northern Stage Receives NEA Grant Photo
World Premiere Play 'BOV WATER at Northern Stage Receives NEA Grant
 Northern Stage has announced a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the development of the world premiere production of ‘Bov Water, playing January 25 – February 12 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont, as part of Northern Stage’s 25th Anniversary Season.

More Hot Stories For You


Middlebury Community Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTMiddlebury Community Players Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
January 24, 2023

Middlebury Community Players presents its February 2023 production of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest.
Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next MonthLost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month
January 24, 2023

Members of LNT's Advanced Acting Intensive, directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin, share an evening of scenes and monologues onstage in Lost Nation Theater's intimate and cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall. These eight adult actors have been working and studying throughout January.
The Flynn Presents HOT BUTTER, an LGBTQIA+ Disco in Flynn SpaceThe Flynn Presents HOT BUTTER, an LGBTQIA+ Disco in Flynn Space
January 24, 2023

The Flynn has announced Hot Butter, a celebratory disco night extravaganza in Flynn Space on Saturday, February 11. Doors open at 8 pm. To mark Valentine's Day this year, Flynn Space transforms into the hottest LGBTQIA+ night club in Burlington.
The Flynn Hosts A Community Discussion About Policing And Community SafetyThe Flynn Hosts A Community Discussion About Policing And Community Safety
January 18, 2023

The Flynn will host Collaborating Public Safety, a timely community event that features an in-depth discussion about urgent public safety issues and the role of policing. This event is held on the Main Stage on February 23 at 7 pm.
The Black Experience 2023 (BX23) Returns to the Flynn Main Stage Next MonthThe Black Experience 2023 (BX23) Returns to the Flynn Main Stage Next Month
January 13, 2023

The Black Experience 2023 (BX23) returns to the Flynn Main Stage on February 25 with a lineup of events scheduled all evening, starting at 5 pm. BX23, Burlington's flagship Black History Month event, serves as a platform to elevate and celebrate Vermont's thriving Black communities. The main programming focuses on three pillars: culture, community, and education. BX23 includes performances, presentations, and fireside conversations.
share