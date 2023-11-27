Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; BEASTS OF CRETE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Prudie Peepers - UNTAPPED: A NIGHT OF DRAG & BURLY-Q - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House 28%

Lauren Biasi - WRTC'S VALENTINE'S CABARET - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 26%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 25%

Beaux Peepers - GREEN MOUNTAIN CABARET - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House 21%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyla Paul Marchand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 21%

Erica Hadcock - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 17%

Taryn Noelle/Eva Zimet - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 13%

Rebecca Raskin, Ryan Addario - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theater Collaborative 12%

Celeste Piette - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 10%

Rebecca Raskin & Jane Burchard - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 10%

Celeste Piette - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Taryn Noelle - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 7%

Felicity Stiverson - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Burke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 22%

Nicole Dirmaier - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 13%

Cora Fauser & Suzanne Kneller - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Halina Vercessi - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 8%

Sarah Sophia Lidz - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 7%

Pearl Schramm - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Cynthia Flynt - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 6%

Grace Castle - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 6%

Jeanie MacDonough - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 5%

Charlene Sroka - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Jessica Crawford - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 3%

Cora Fauser - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Debby Anderson - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gina Fearn, Amy Riley - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 18%

Vincent Tatro / D. Mark Blank - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 18%

Freda Tutt, Christopher Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 16%

Eric Love - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Keaton Harper - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 12%

Andrea Cronan - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 10%

Kathleen Keenan - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 5%

Susanna Gellert - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 4%

Alexandra Dietrich - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Meredith McDonough - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 19%

Rowan Derby & Becky Laird - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 9%

taneisha duggan - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Michael Fidler - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Nan Murat - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Girls Nite Out Productions 7%

Randolyn Zinn - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 7%

Laura Roald - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 6%

Vincent Tatro - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

Vincent Tatro - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Eric Reid-St. John - ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 5%

Elizabeth Dinkova - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 4%

Vincent Tatro & Emily Ranttila - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Shannon sanborn - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE- A LOVE RADIO BROADCAST - Valley Players 3%

Roberto Di Donato - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Cristina Alicea - THE PITMAN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Jeanne Beckwith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

Lauren Biasi - TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Raz Golden - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 1%

Alex Nicosia - THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 1%

Patrick Clow - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 0%



Best Ensemble

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 10%

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 10%

FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 7%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 7%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 6%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 5%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 5%

A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 4%

AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 3%

MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 3%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 3%

THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 1%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 1%

BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 0%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roya Millard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 16%

Felix Clarke - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 14%

Andy Pearson - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 13%

D. Mark Blank - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSCIAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 11%

Natalee Garen - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Cavan Meese - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 6%

Michael Fidler - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 5%

Samuel Biondolillo - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Irene halibozak - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 3%

Scott Zielinski - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 3%

D. Mark Blank - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Samuel Biondolillo - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

D. Mark Blank - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Brooks Donnelly - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Krista Smith - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 1%

D. Mark Blank - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Craig Hilliard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 15%

Cole Marino - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 12%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 12%

Randall Pearce - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 12%

AJ Banach - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Patrick Wickliffe - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 8%

Nate Venet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Milo Wiston - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 6%

Larry Pressgrove - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 5%

Timothy Guiles - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 5%

Filippo Ciabatti - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 3%

Michael Halloran - WILLY WONKA - Valley players thwater 3%

Dan bruce - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley players theater 2%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 18%

STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 13%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 12%

SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Williston Community Theatre 11%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 8%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 3%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Saint Michael's PlayhouseJo 2%

BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%

KICK OFF CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 38%

MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 19%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 16%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 14%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions, Plainfield VT 7%

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 5%

THE VAULT LIVE - In Tandem Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ry Poulin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 13%

Anneka Shepherd - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 9%

Tess McHugh - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Gretchen Sausville - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Theo Herrin - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Taryn Noelle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 6%

Sarah Connor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Connor Kendall - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 6%

Sean Reeks - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 5%

Anneka Shepherd - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 5%

Alex Gossard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Zane Demarais - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 4%

Alexa Kartschoke - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Stefanie Weigand - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Kathleen Keenan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Sarah Kalinowski - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Eric Sciotto - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Peter Kendall Clark - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 1%

Cameron Anika Hill - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 1%

Billy Finn - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%

Meredith Lustig - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 1%

Danny Townsend - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 1%

David Bonanno - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Eamon Lynch - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Nuala Dougherty - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 8%

Tess McHugh - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Anne Bates - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 5%

Jennifer Warwick - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Girls Nite Out Productions 5%

Karlie Kauffeld - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 4%

Roya Millard as King Minos - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 4%

Jon van Luling as Daedalus - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 4%

Alexa Kartschoke - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Connor Kendall - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Emma Jansch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

J.T. Turner - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Jana Lillie - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Sorsha Anderson - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Dara Pohl Friedman as The Nina - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Tom Jacques - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 3%

Danny Townsend - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Jo Armstrong - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Ramona Beskin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 3%

Brandon Burditt - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Katharine Maness - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

David Rapp - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

G. Richard Ames - A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Benjamin Villa - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Alex Nalbach - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 2%



Best Play

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company 18%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 10%

MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 8%

A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vemont Repertory 6%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 5%

VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 4%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 4%

THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 4%

LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 3%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Lamoille County Players 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 2%

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 1%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Middlebury Acting Co. 0%

TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dough Viehman/Ann Vivian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 24%

Chuck Padula - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 12%

Kelly Daigneault - MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Vincent Tatro - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Lauren Biasi - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Paul Ledak - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Shannon Sanborn - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 7%

Kim Bent - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Peter Michelsen - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Jess Nguyen & Paul Ledak - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 5%

Douglas Anderson - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 4%

Christopher and Justin Swader - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 3%

Kim Bent - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Chuck Padula - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 27%

Jess Wilson - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 11%

Julia Moriarty - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 10%

Franky - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 8%

Mark Gwinn - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Vincent Tatro - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Andrew Vachon - MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Johnnie Day Durand - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 6%

Vincent Tatro - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

Jonnie Day Durand - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Vincent Tatro - TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Peter Michelsen - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Izzy Gilbert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 14%

Coyah Mosher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Daniel Gibson - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Brittany Flynn - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 7%

Jacob Whittaker - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 6%

Laura Wolfsen - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 5%

Owen Leavey - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 4%

Georgia Paine - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Eamon Lynch - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 4%

Evan Pringle - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Connor Eaton - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 3%

Kianna Bromley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Kathleen Keenan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Kathleen Keenan - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Lillian Snide - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Megan Rose - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 3%

Thomas Saunders - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Danny Townsend - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Snook - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Conor McShane - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Cassandra Demarais - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 2%

Sabrina Sydnor - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Caitlin Balon - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 1%

Aric Brown - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 1%

Mark Roberts - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

K shaw - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company 11%

Nicole Dirmaier - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 8%

Roya Millard - BEASTS OF CRETE - Lyric Theatre 5%

Kim Bent - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Victoria Nieves - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Jillian Kenny - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 4%

Evan Pringle - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Raghad AlMakhlouf - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Maren L Spillane - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Jon van Luling as Facebender - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Allen McCullough - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 3%

DIJI - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Debby Goldman - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Kelly Kendall - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 3%

Tyler Stowe - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Susan Palmer - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Adrian Devaugn Summers - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Tove Wood - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Valeri Mudek - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 2%

Finn Yarbrough - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 2%

Jordan Gullikson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 2%

Isabel Mazzola - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Marisa LaRuffa - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Grace Experience as Cannibal Queen - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 2%

Jo LeBlanc - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! - Lyric Theatre Company 37%

STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 26%

FRACTURED FABLES - Lost Nation Theater 14%

WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 11%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Weston Theater Company 10%

THE WOLVES OF THE WHISPERING WOODS - Quarry Works Theater 3%

