JOYOUS STRINGS Fill the Air As Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Returns For Its Third Season

The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society comes back for the first time since the pandemic, live, in person, for a thrilling program of string trios.

The operatic, humorous, charming Finale of Mozart's Divertimento, Hungarian composer Dohnanyi's rich in character Serenade, and finally the brilliantly vigorous, soulful and energetic trio in G Major by Beethoven. This enticing and "joyous" program is the perfect way to reconnect with all of you and the company simply cannot wait to share this music with everyone in celebration of the reunion, and for the future of Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society!

The vibrant trio consisting of Artistic Director Jia Kim (cello), Molly Carr (viola), and Siwoo Kim (violin) will hold a public performance at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on August 25th, 2021 at 7pm. The performance, with both in-person and livestream ticket options, is a precursor to the three week-long residencies planned for the third season, dates and performances to be announced at the August 25th show!

Meet the Artists:

Korean-American cellist Jia Kim, recipient of the prestigious 2017 career award from the Leonore Annenberg Foundation for Performing and Visual Arts, leads a dynamic musical life as a performer, educator, and a passionate advocate for the Arts. She has appeared on stages across the United States, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East with performances broadcasted on WQXR, PBS, KMZT Classical, and acclaimed by the New York Times. As an alum of the Perlman Music Program, she joined Itzhak Perlman on a tour across Toronto, Mexico City, Virginia Beach, Miami and New York City. Jia Kim's full bio can be found here.

Violist Molly Carr enjoys a diverse musical career as recitalist, chamber musician, educator, and artistic director. Hailed as "one of the most interesting interpreters of the viola today" (Codalario Spain) and praised for her "intoxicating" (New York Times) and "ravishing" (STRAD) performances, she has been the recipient of numerous international awards, including the Primrose International Viola Competition, Chamber Music America, ProMusicis Foundation, and the Davidson Institute, and was honored in 2018 at the United Nations for her work with refugees around the globe through the Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project. Molly Carr's full bio can be found here.

Siwoo Kim is an "incisive" and "compelling" (Zachary Woolfe, The New York Times) violinist who plays with "stylistic sensitivity and generous tonal nuance" (John von Rhein, Chicago Tribune). Siwoo performs as a soloist and chamber musician, and he is the co-founding artistic director of VIVO Music Festival in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. Siwoo Kim's full bio can be found here.

Tickets for "Joyous Stings" will be $35 for in-person and $15 for livestream. The company asks that in-person guests be fully vaccinated for the safety and enjoyment of all the patrons attending. For a full list of supporters, detailed artist bios, information on Covid-19 protocols, and to purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.

To become a member of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society, click here!