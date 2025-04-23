Folk Legends Martin & Eliza Carthy Come To Town Hall Theater In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



British folk legends, Martin and Eliza Carthy, will grace the Town Hall Theater Rothrock mainstage on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30pm. The Carthys will perform songs from their first duo album ever -- THE ELEPHANT -- released on Topic Records. Tickets are available for the mainstage concert, and free registration is live for a special meet and greet with the artists on May 3rd at 2pm.

Martin is a legendary ballad singer and guitarist who has influenced generations of artists, including Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. His daughter, Eliza, has been twice-nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and a multiple-award winner at the BBC Radio Two Folk awards.

For more than 50 years, Martin Carthy has been one of folk music's greatest innovators. His skill, stage presence and natural charm have won him many admirers, not only from within the folk scene, but also far beyond it. Trailblazing musical partnerships with, amongst others, Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick and his award-winning wife Norma Waterson and daughter Eliza Carthy have resulted in more than 40 albums.

Over a 20-year career, Eliza has performed and recorded with a diverse array of artists including, Paul Weller, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Patrick Wolf and Bob Neuwirth. More than most, Eliza Carthy has revitalized folk music and captured the most hardened of dissenters with intelligent, charismatic and boundary-crossing performance.

Special “Meet the Artists” Talk: Meet the Carthys and learn about their music-making influences and careers. This intimate conversation in Town Hall Theater's new Anderson Studio, will include some moments of acoustic playing. Open and free to all with registration.

This gathering is a prelude to the Carthys' full-length ticketed show in the evening.

Tickets for Martin & Eliza Carthy's concert are $15-$35 and are available via townhalltheater.org. Patrons may also buy tickets in person at the THT box office from Monday-Friday from 12-5pm, or via phone at 802.382.9222. Additionally, The Carthys “Meet the Artists” talk in the Anderson Studio is free but requires reservations. This concert is made possible with thanks to a grant from The Turrell Fund.

Comments