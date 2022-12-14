Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces DON'T THINK TWICE: THE DANIEL KRAMER PHOTOGRAPHS OF BOB DYLAN, 1964-65 Exhibit

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) is set to debut a new photo exhibit featuring candid images of Bob Dylan during a critical point in his career. "Don't Think Twice:

The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65" showcases Dylan in an intimate collection of photos of his private and public life as he recorded songs like "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue" and transitioned from acoustic to electric. "Don't Think Twice" is curated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music with the Museum Collective. The exhibit opens to the public for tours on January 18, 2023, at FARHOF, located in the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Bob Dylan began his career in the early 1960s at a time when the United States was facing significant changes to race, politics, social issues and international affairs. Like the folk singers and beat poets before him, Dylan addressed the political and philosophical themes that were troubling a generation, making the American public stop and think. One of the most prolific songwriters of the 20th century, it was Bob Dylan who brought protest songs to a new, young, and socially conscious audience, outside of the normal folk fans, by redefining what was possible and acceptable in popular music.

The greatest protest songs that we most associate with Bob Dylan as a lyricist, recording artist and performer were written during the early 1960s. Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964 - 65 captures Dylan during his most creative firestorm of songwriting and his pivotal transformation from folk singer to rock star.

"Don't Think Twice is more than a time capsule showing a year in the life of a music legend; the exhibit is a look into a pivotal point in American history and how music and activism helped shape our nation," said Joe Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center. "There are so many unique treasures in this exhibit that even the most devout Dylan fan can learn something new."

Daniel Kramer is one of America's most distinguished and recognizable music photographers. He captured a historic turning point in American music when he was invited to go on the road with Bob Dylan in 1964. For 366 days, Kramer had unfettered access to Dylan in both his private and public life. His collection of stunning images captures the young enigmatic folk singer on his rise to fame as he crafted songs of social and political justice that moved and influenced growing audiences. Photos include luminaries such as Joan Baez, Johnny Cash and John Hammond. In a pivotal moment, as traditional folk fans looked on, and Daniel Kramer photographed the scene, Dylan altered the trajectory of his career by discarding his acoustic instrument for an electric guitar and full band.

Kramer had no idea who Bob Dylan was before he noticed him perform "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll" on the Steve Allen television show in 1964. He was riveted by the power in the song's message of social outrage and passionately wanted to photograph this artist. It took Kramer six months to negotiate with Dylan's manager, Albert Grossman, to secure a one-hour portrait session in Woodstock. The one-hour appointment became a five-hour photography session, an invitation to travel with Dylan to his upcoming performance at Town Hall Philadelphia, and the incredible opportunity to photograph the performer for the next year.

His most recognizable images grace the covers of three essential Bob Dylan albums Bringing it all Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited, and Biograph.

Kramer's 1967 acclaimed book, Bob Dylan, A Year and a Day, captures Dylan during his most prolific and accessible period with 147 mesmerizing photos, including alternate images for Bringing it all Back Home and Highway 61 Revisited.

In addition to photographing Bob Dylan, Kramer has directed several films and documentaries and shot Norman Mailer extensively for three years. His work has been featured extensively in prominent publications and exhibited at prestigious galleries and museums throughout the world.

"Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65" will be one of six exhibits on display at FARHOF. Other exhibits include Life in Six Strings: Ernie Boch Jr. Guitar Exhibit which features electric and acoustic instruments, each with a notable history and impact on musicmaking across multiple decades and myriad genres, Boston: A Music Town, The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville.

The Folk America Roots Hall of Fame is an education initiative of the Boch Center. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races, classes and locations to express their joys and sorrows. Through exhibits, lectures, concerts, and more, Boston's new cultural destination educates people of all ages about the important influence of these genres on all music today.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is located inside the Boch Center's Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts and is open for tours. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children. Guests can find the most up-to-date schedule and book tours at www.bochcenter.org/tours. For updates and to join the mailing list for news, announcements, and more visit www.FARHOF.org.

In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) which celebrates the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.

FARHOF is dedicated to honoring history, while also nurturing the next generation of Folk, Americana, and Roots musicians. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.

Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits and concerts.

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

About the Museum Collective:

The Museum Collective is a consortium of music museum professionals that creates special exhibitions and programs for museums and cultural institutions around the country and Europe. The partners in the Collective have collaborated on a variety of exhibits over the past decade, with the most recent exhibit Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song debuting in 2022 at the Morgan Library in New York City.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University serves as the official archival repository for Bruce Springsteen's written works, photographs, periodicals, and artifacts. The Center preserves and promotes the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and his role in American music, while honoring and celebrating icons of American music like Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, Frank Sinatra, Gaslight Anthem and others. The Archives comprise nearly 35,000 items from 47 countries, ranging from articles and concert memorabilia to artifacts and oral histories. The collection serves the research and informational needs of music fans, scholars, authors, and others with a serious interest in the life and career of Bruce Springsteen.