Flynn Cohen & Laura Orshaw to Perform at Town Hall Theater with Grammy-Nominated Matt Flinner

Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, VT will welcome acclaimed bluegrass duo Flynn Cohen and Laura Orshaw for one night only on Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will also feature Grammy-nominated mandolinist Matt Flinner, who joins the pair on the Rothrock Mainstage.

Before their appearance at Boston’s Club Passim, Cohen and Orshaw will bring their distinctive blend of traditional and contemporary bluegrass to Middlebury, performing harmony-rich sets on guitar, fiddle, and mandolin. The tour also marks the 20th anniversary of Cohen’s 2005 solo album Mellow Yell, which is being reissued and released on streaming platforms. Originally featuring contributions from Aoife O’Donovan, Rushad Eggleston, Greg Liszt, John McGann, Jake Armerding, Nate Leath, Chris Pandolfi, Eric Merrill, and Mark Schatz, the record was hailed as “a masterpiece of contemporary bluegrass” by Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine.

Orshaw, the first female winner of SPBGMA Fiddle Player of the Year, is a two-time IBMA award recipient and longtime member of the Grammy-nominated Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. She has toured worldwide alongside Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, John Scofield, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sarah Jarosz, and more, and is preparing for the release of her sophomore solo album in 2026.

Flinner, based in Ripton, VT, has built an international career as a mandolinist and banjo player with the Matt Flinner Trio and the Modern Mandolin Quartet. His compositions have been performed by ensembles such as the Ying Quartet and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra.

Bluegrass Duo Flynn Cohen & Laura Orshaw with Matt Flinner

Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Town Hall Theater, 76 Merchants Row, Middlebury, VT – Rothrock Mainstage

Tickets: $22 advance / $25 at the door / $15 students

Tickets available at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222. THT’s bar will be open with beverages available for purchase.