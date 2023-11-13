First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings - 11/14/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lauren Biasi - WRTC'S VALENTINE'S CABARET - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 31%

Prudie Peepers - UNTAPPED: A NIGHT OF DRAG & BURLY-Q - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House 28%

Beaux Peepers - GREEN MOUNTAIN CABARET - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House 22%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 19%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Hadcock - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 22%

Kyla Paul Marchand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 15%

Taryn Noelle/Eva Zimet - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 12%

Celeste Piette - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 12%

Rebecca Raskin, Ryan Addario - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theater Collaborative 11%

Celeste Piette - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 10%

Rebecca Raskin & Jane Burchard - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Taryn Noelle - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 6%

Felicity Stiverson - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Burke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 17%

Nicole Dirmaier - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 15%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 10%

Halina Vercessi - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 9%

Pearl Schramm - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Sarah Sophia Lidz - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 8%

Cora Fauser & Suzanne Kneller - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Cynthia Flynt - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 7%

Grace Castle - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 7%

Jessica Crawford - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 3%

Charlene Sroka - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Debby Anderson - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Cora Fauser - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Jeanie MacDonough - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Vincent Tatro / D. Mark Blank - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 23%

Gina Fearn, Amy Riley - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 17%

Freda Tutt, Christopher Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 14%

Keaton Harper - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 14%

Eric Love - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 12%

Andrea Cronan - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 9%

Susanna Gellert - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 4%

Kathleen Keenan - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Alexandra Dietrich - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Meredith McDonough - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 19%

Rowan Derby & Becky Laird - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 12%

Randolyn Zinn - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 9%

Vincent Tatro - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Laura Roald - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 7%

Nan Murat - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Girls Nite Out Productions 7%

Vincent Tatro - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

Elizabeth Dinkova - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

taneisha duggan - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Michael Fidler - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 5%

Vincent Tatro & Emily Ranttila - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Roberto Di Donato - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Cristina Alicea - THE PITMAN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Lauren Biasi - TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Shannon sanborn - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE- A LOVE RADIO BROADCAST - Valley Players 2%

Jeanne Beckwith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

Eric Reid-St. John - ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 1%

Alex Nicosia - THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 1%

Raz Golden - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 1%

Patrick Clow - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 0%



Best Ensemble

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 12%

FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 11%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 7%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 7%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 6%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 6%

AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 5%

LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 4%

THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 3%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 2%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 1%

PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 1%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 1%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 1%

A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 1%

BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 1%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Felix Clarke - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 16%

Roya Millard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 14%

D. Mark Blank - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSCIAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 13%

Natalee Garen - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 11%

Andy Pearson - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 10%

Cavan Meese - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 6%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Samuel Biondolillo - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Irene halibozak - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 3%

Michael Fidler - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 3%

Scott Zielinski - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 3%

D. Mark Blank - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

D. Mark Blank - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Brooks Donnelly - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Samuel Biondolillo - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

D. Mark Blank - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 1%

Krista Smith - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 16%

Craig Hilliard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 14%

Randall Pearce - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 12%

AJ Banach - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 10%

Cole Marino - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 9%

Milo Wiston - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 8%

Patrick Wickliffe - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 7%

Larry Pressgrove - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Nate Venet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 6%

Timothy Guiles - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Filippo Ciabatti - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 4%

Michael Halloran - WILLY WONKA - Valley players thwater 3%

Dan bruce - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley players theater 1%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 18%

STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 14%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 11%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 10%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Williston Community Theatre 4%

WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 3%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Saint Michael's PlayhouseJo 1%

BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%

KICK OFF CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 41%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 19%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 16%

MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 13%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions, Plainfield VT 6%

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 5%

THE VAULT LIVE - In Tandem Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ry Poulin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 14%

Tess McHugh - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 11%

Gretchen Sausville - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 9%

Anneka Shepherd - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 8%

Theo Herrin - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Sarah Connor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Taryn Noelle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 5%

Anneka Shepherd - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 5%

Connor Kendall - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 5%

Alex Gossard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Zane Demarais - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 3%

Sean Reeks - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 3%

Stefanie Weigand - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Eric Sciotto - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Alexa Kartschoke - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Sarah Kalinowski - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Billy Finn - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 2%

Peter Kendall Clark - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 1%

Cameron Anika Hill - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 1%

Meredith Lustig - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 1%

Danny Townsend - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 1%

David Bonanno - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Eamon Lynch - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 10%

Tess McHugh - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 9%

Nuala Dougherty - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 9%

Anne Bates - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 7%

Emma Jansch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Roya Millard as King Minos - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 4%

Jennifer Warwick - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Girls Nite Out Productions 4%

Jon van Luling as Daedalus - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 4%

Jana Lillie - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Ramona Beskin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 3%

Danny Townsend - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Dara Pohl Friedman as The Nina - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Alexa Kartschoke - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Sorsha Anderson - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Jo Armstrong - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Katharine Maness - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Tom Jacques - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 2%

J.T. Turner - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 2%

Jordan Gullikson - THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 1%

G. Richard Ames - A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Benjamin Villa - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 1%

Donny Osman - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 1%

Susan Haefner - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 1%

David Rapp - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 1%

Case Phinney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 1%



Best Play

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company 20%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 12%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 6%

FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 5%

MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 5%

VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vemont Repertory 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Lamoille County Players 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 2%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 1%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 1%

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 1%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Middlebury Acting Co. 1%

TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dough Viehman/Ann Vivian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 22%

Chuck Padula - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 15%

Vincent Tatro - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 10%

Lauren Biasi - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 9%

Kelly Daigneault - MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Peter Michelsen - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Kim Bent - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Shannon Sanborn - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 5%

Jess Nguyen & Paul Ledak - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 4%

Paul Ledak - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 4%

Douglas Anderson - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 4%

Christopher and Justin Swader - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 3%

Kim Bent - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Chuck Padula - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 27%

Jess Wilson - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 12%

Julia Moriarty - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 12%

Vincent Tatro - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 9%

Franky - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 8%

Vincent Tatro - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Johnnie Day Durand - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 6%

Andrew Vachon - MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Mark Gwinn - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Jonnie Day Durand - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Peter Michelsen - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Vincent Tatro - TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Coyah Mosher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 14%

Izzy Gilbert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 11%

Daniel Gibson - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Jacob Whittaker - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 6%

Laura Wolfsen - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 6%

Evan Pringle - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Georgia Paine - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Owen Leavey - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 5%

Eamon Lynch - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 5%

Brittany Flynn - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Megan Rose - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 3%

Connor Eaton - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 3%

Thomas Saunders - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Danny Townsend - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Lillian Snide - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Kianna Bromley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Brandon Snook - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Kathleen Keenan - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Conor McShane - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Cassandra Demarais - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 2%

Caitlin Balon - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 1%

Sabrina Sydnor - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 1%

Isaiah Reynolds - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 0%

Mark Roberts - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

K shaw - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company 13%

Nicole Dirmaier - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 8%

Roya Millard - BEASTS OF CRETE - Lyric Theatre 5%

Victoria Nieves - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Jillian Kenny - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 4%

Evan Pringle - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Raghad AlMakhlouf - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 4%

Allen McCullough - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 4%

Debby Goldman - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Jon van Luling as Facebender - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

Maren L Spillane - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Adrian Devaugn Summers - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Tyler Stowe - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Valeri Mudek - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 3%

Marisa LaRuffa - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Jordan Gullikson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 3%

Kim Bent - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Susan Palmer - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Isabel Mazzola - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

DIJI - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Grace Experience as Cannibal Queen - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 2%

Stacia Richard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 2%

Brian Barney - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Orlando Grant - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 1%

Stephen Shore - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 34%

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! - Lyric Theatre Company 30%

FRACTURED FABLES - Lost Nation Theater 12%

WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 12%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Weston Theater Company 9%

THE WOLVES OF THE WHISPERING WOODS - Quarry Works Theater 3%

