DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL Comes to the Weston Theater

Weston Theater Company will take audiences of all ages on a flap-tastic musical ride in DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!, playing on Weston's Village Green and across southern Vermont from June 17 - June 29.

From the pen of Caldecott-wining author, Mo Willems, comes our witty and woefully misunderstood hero, Pigeon. Dive into high-energy hilarity as Pigeon tries every trick in the book to get behind the wheel of his favorite bus. Packed with catchy tunes and plenty of laughs, this fun-filled show, based on the popular children’s book series, invites audiences of all ages to help stop Pigeon's wild antics in their tracks.

“It’s a musical that feels like a Saturday morning cartoon colliding with a Pixar hug. We’re telling this story with full feathers and full hearts, and we can’t wait for Vermont to meet our Pigeon this summer” says director Michael Mendez.

Mendez, last on Weston's stage in the 2017 production of MUSIC MAN, was recently seen in the 77th Annual Tony Awards with the Tony-nominated company of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, CHAPLIN, HEY! LOOK ME OVER. He has appeared on screen in Elsbth, A Place in Hell, and Last Week With John Oliver. His directing credits include CARRIE at Marymount Manhattan College, where he is also an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre.

Says Mendez, “Confession: I’d never heard of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!—or any of Mo Willems’ wonderfully whimsical books until this project came along. But the moment I mentioned the title to my nieces and nephews, they lit up. They knew this Pigeon. They’d laughed with him, rooted for him, and watched him wobble his way through one chaotic adventure after another. Their excitement was electric—and instantly, I got it: this bird is a big deal. My goal is to share that same spark with the kids (and grown-ups!) of Vermont as we bring this joyful musical to life. At its core, this is a story about yearning, identity, and the hilarious chaos of figuring out your "thing."

The show introduces some of the country's rising stars to the Weston stage. Keegan Sells (recent credits including MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Metropolis Arts, THE WEDDING SINGER at Great Plains Theatre, and I'M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire at the Boston Conservatory) stars as Pigeon. David Bautista (recent credits including INTO THE WOODS, GOOD LUCK IN SPACE, and RENT) plays the Business Man. Jessica Olexy (recent credits include THE WILD PARTY, SPRING AWAKENING, and SWEET CHARITY) plays the Bus Driver. Kate Player (recent credits including THE LITTLE MERMAID and OKLAHOMA!) plays the Old Lady. Bella Van Bergen (recent credits including LYSISTRATA JONES, and the LIKE I CARE workshop by Lisa DeSpain) plays the Duckling. Nicholas A. Wilkinson II (recent credits include TITANIC, TWELFTH NIGHT, and 42nd STREET) plays the Teenager.

On the Creative Team, Brionna Trilling (recent credits including GREASE at Timberlake Play House and PETE THE CAT'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE with TheaterWorksUSA) choreographs the show. Matthew C. Hampton (Associate Costume Designer for MASQUERADE Off- Broadway, Broadway's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, and the national tour of MEAN GIRLS) joins the team as Costume Designer. Danielle DeLaFuente is the Scenic Designer of the show's traveling set (recent credits include American Players Theatre's MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, FLORA & ULYSSES at Wheelcock Family Theatre, and HAUNTED at Compay One). Actor-musician Jaz Koft (favorite credits include THE SELKIE BRIDE, THE FOURTEENTH ANNUAL ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below, and ANYTHING GOES) rounds out the creative team as Music Director. Michael Cassara, CSA (with over 500 credits) oversaw casting.

Tickets are FREE but must be reserved in advance. To reserve, visit westontheater.org or call the Box Office at 802-824-5288.

