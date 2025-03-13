Caitlin Kinnunen to Lead Master Class at Northern Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, April 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM, Tony-nominated actor Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Broadway), now featured as Dawn in Waitress at Northern Stage, leads a master class with select Northern Stage students in our advanced training program YES Next Stage.

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with these students,” said Kinnunen. “Theatre was such an important part of my life growing up. I learned so much about the skill it takes, but also about myself and how to show up as a community member. Getting to work with students is an absolute joy and I cannot wait to share that with them.”

The Masterclass will feature Macy Bettwieser, Elizabeth Chambers, Sam Harrison, Max Loveland, and Monet Nowlan, senior company members of Northern Stage’s advanced training program YES Next Stage.

Caitlin Kinnunen is playing Dawn in Waitress at Northern Stage, running NOW through April 13 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Directed by Carol Dunne, Northern Stage’s Producing Artistic Director, this heartwarming production features music and lyrics by 9-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. Based on the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, who is caught in a dead-end marriage and a dead-end job, where making pies is her one source of joy. An unexpected pregnancy jolts her into action, and she starts making big changes. With her best friends and coworkers by her side, Jenna bakes a new life, one pound of butter, sugar, and flour at a time. Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Event Information:

Caitlin Kinnunen Masterclass

Monday, April 7, 2025

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Masterclass tickets are FREE and must be reserved at https://northernstage.org/masterclass.

