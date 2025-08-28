COME FROM AWAY Opens Northern Stage's Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Stage opens its 2025/26 Season with the internationally acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, running from September 24 through October 26, 2025, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Directed by Carol Dunne, Northern Stage's Producing Artistic Director, this powerful production features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The cast features Serena Brook (42nd Street & The Marvelous Wonderettes at the New London Barn Playhouse) as Bonnie; Kate Budney (The Play That Goes Wrong at Northern Stage) as Janice; J. Bailey Burcham (South Pacific at MTWichita) as Oz; Tom Ford (Disney's Beauty and the Beast & Matilda at Northern Stage) as Claude; Susan Haefner (Disney's Beauty and the Beast & Mamma Mia at Northern Stage) as Diane; Nicole Michelle Haskins (Waitress & The Color Purple at the Muny) as Hannah; Benjamin Howes ([title of show] Original Broadway Cast & A Christmas Carol at Northern Stage) as Nick; Albert Jennings (Aladdin on Broadway) as Kevin J; Lisa Karlin (1776 on Broadway & Matilda at Northern Stage) as Beverly; Kevin David Thomas (A Little Night Music on Broadway & Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Northern Stage) as Kevin T; Annie Torsiglieri (Sweat & Mamma Mia at Northern Stage) as Beulah; and Darius Wright (MJ on Broadway & King James at Northern Stage) as Bob.

When the world stood still, a small town stepped up. Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Direction and nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 38 planes unexpectedly grounded in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. What begins as an overwhelming crisis quickly transforms into an extraordinary moment of human connection as the townspeople and passengers form lasting bonds. With humor, heart, and a soaring score, this critically acclaimed musical is a moving, uplifting reminder of how, even in the darkest times, we can find light in each other.

"Come From Away is a story about kindness at a time when the world felt most uncertain,” said Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. “It celebrates community and humanity in the face of unimaginable challenges. We are honored to share this story in our region, especially as Northern Stage continues our mission of changing lives, one story at a time.”

The professional creative team, led by Dunne, includes John Gentry Tennison (Music Director), Travis McHale (Lighting Designer), David Lee Arsenault (Scenic Designer), Mirah Kozodoy (Sound Designer), Kyle Brand (Choreographer), Laurie Churba (Costume Designer), Thom Miller (Dialect Coach), Kateryna Viavattine (Production Stage Manager), and Julia Egizio (Assistant Stage Manager).