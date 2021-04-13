Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Returns June 4-13; Full Schedule Announced

the festival is renowned for showcasing up-and-coming artists, of-the-moment sensations and established icons.

Apr. 13, 2021  

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, a program of the Flynn, produced in association with Burlington City Arts, returns to Downtown Burlington Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 13.

One of the largest annual events in Vermont, the festival is nationally recognized as an outstanding cross-section of contemporary jazz, and is renowned for showcasing up-and-coming artists, of-the-moment sensations, and established icons. The schedule for this year's festival, which features free events throughout, is out now. View the schedule at flynnvt.org/Community/Burlington-Discover-Jazz-Festival.

"This year's festival is a celebration of our many communities reuniting after more than a year of loss and isolation," said Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn. "Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is one of the first big events to return to our area and we are excited to offer so many free shows in and around Burlington, so that everyone has the opportunity to rediscover the healing power of live music."

Throughout the week, artists will showcase a fusion of styles and cultures, embracing togetherness, spontaneity, and musical alchemy. The festival starts on June 4 with a community event at the Burlington waterfront called 50 Saxophones, where any and all saxophonists in the area are invited to join the kick-off procession at 6 pm. This will be followed by a twilight concert in City Hall Park, hosted by Burlington City Arts.

The rest of the festival comprises free shows in City Hall Park, local school band concerts on Church Street Marketplace, a jazz-themed movie night, a number of virtual specials, a series of shows held at Nectar's (note: Nectar's shows are the only ticketed events during the festival; the rest are free and open to the public), and a reprise of the unique and popular Hurly Burly series that the Flynn conceived last summer.

The Hurly Burly shows are pop-up concerts held around town-including at Roosevelt Park, Smalley Park, and Star Farm Park-with performers playing from the back of a flatbed truck. This running series will culminate in a climactic block party performance on Main Street under the Flynn marquee on June 12

The full festival lineup, including all the artists performing throughout the week, will be announced at a press conference for the festival held in City Hall Park on May 11 at 2 pm.

For more information, visit https://www.flynnvt.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Telly Leung
Telly Leung
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
John Bolton
John Bolton

Related Articles View More Vermont Stories
The Flynn Announces Lineup for WINDOW ON MAIN Series Photo

The Flynn Announces Lineup for WINDOW ON MAIN Series

Little Yellow House Studio Presents  TEA & TWAIN, A Virtual One-Man Show Photo

Little Yellow House Studio Presents  TEA & TWAIN, A Virtual One-Man Show

Registration is Now Open for Flynns 2021 Spring and Summer Arts Camps Photo

Registration is Now Open for Flynn's 2021 Spring and Summer Arts Camps

Dorset Theatre Festival Announces Plans for 2021 Season of Live Performances and Audio Pla Photo

Dorset Theatre Festival Announces Plans for 2021 Season of Live Performances and Audio Plays


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Re-Open on Broadway with Full Orchestrations
  • SONG FOR NATURE Will Air on Sky Arts, Featuring David Suchet, Rob Brydon, Brian May, Kerry Ellis, and More
  • Guest Blog: 'Phantom' Alum Lara Martins Spreads Her Wings On Disc
  • Curve Will Re-Release SUNSET BOULEVARD AT HOME This May