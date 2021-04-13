Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Returns June 4-13; Full Schedule Announced

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, a program of the Flynn, produced in association with Burlington City Arts, returns to Downtown Burlington Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 13.

One of the largest annual events in Vermont, the festival is nationally recognized as an outstanding cross-section of contemporary jazz, and is renowned for showcasing up-and-coming artists, of-the-moment sensations, and established icons. The schedule for this year's festival, which features free events throughout, is out now. View the schedule at flynnvt.org/Community/Burlington-Discover-Jazz-Festival.

"This year's festival is a celebration of our many communities reuniting after more than a year of loss and isolation," said Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn. "Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is one of the first big events to return to our area and we are excited to offer so many free shows in and around Burlington, so that everyone has the opportunity to rediscover the healing power of live music."

Throughout the week, artists will showcase a fusion of styles and cultures, embracing togetherness, spontaneity, and musical alchemy. The festival starts on June 4 with a community event at the Burlington waterfront called 50 Saxophones, where any and all saxophonists in the area are invited to join the kick-off procession at 6 pm. This will be followed by a twilight concert in City Hall Park, hosted by Burlington City Arts.

The rest of the festival comprises free shows in City Hall Park, local school band concerts on Church Street Marketplace, a jazz-themed movie night, a number of virtual specials, a series of shows held at Nectar's (note: Nectar's shows are the only ticketed events during the festival; the rest are free and open to the public), and a reprise of the unique and popular Hurly Burly series that the Flynn conceived last summer.

The Hurly Burly shows are pop-up concerts held around town-including at Roosevelt Park, Smalley Park, and Star Farm Park-with performers playing from the back of a flatbed truck. This running series will culminate in a climactic block party performance on Main Street under the Flynn marquee on June 12

The full festival lineup, including all the artists performing throughout the week, will be announced at a press conference for the festival held in City Hall Park on May 11 at 2 pm.

For more information, visit https://www.flynnvt.org/.