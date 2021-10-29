BWW Previews: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH at ArtsRiot

For two performances only, this thrilling new production captures the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text.

Foul Contending Rebels Theater Collaborative presents William Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of MacBeth" on Sunday, October 31st at ArtsRiot at 400 Pine Street in Burlington, Vermont. Performances are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20 and are available online at SevenDaystickets.com.

Set during the 1920's in the style and mood of the prohibition era, the production replaces the emblems of Scottish nobility with allusions of the underworld of the Mob, envisaging MacBeth as Mafioso. Witches' potions are served up as cocktails, and flowing gowns are swapped for the straight, slim silhouette of flappers wearing spaghetti straps, beaded headdresses and high heels.

The production transforms the ArtsRiot venue into an immersive performance space where the stage and every corner of the room is eerily lit with haunting effect. The action of the play encompasses the spectators, and actors share the stage with audience members. Actors glide gracefully but ominously through seating areas, and the tension of what will happen next is matched by the delicious apprehension of proximity. Pathways around tables where the audience is seated become the setting for scenes where travelers meet, muse, and murder.

Director Carolyne Sandoval says "This production is very much inspired by horror films and I wanted it to strike that balance of scary but still a roaring good time". To heighten their enjoyment, audiences are invited to come dressed in costume for a Prohibition Era Speakeasy.

MACBETH features scenic design by Katelyn Paddock, costume design by Emily Thibodeau, and lighting design by Alan Hefferon

The cast includes Conner Kendall as MacBeth, Töve Wood as Lady MacBeth, Brittany Morgan Wallace as Banquo, Cole Hathaway as Duncan, and Lily Coleman as Malcolm.

Sandoval says the play explores the question of how far MacBeth will go to get power, and how power destroys people who go too far. Lady MacBeth ruthlessly ignites her husband's ambitions as he agonizes over his murderous decision.

Carolyne Sandoval is a founding member of Foul Contending Rebels Theater Cooperative, and MACBETH is her debut as a director. She is a recent graduate of University of Vermont's Theater department. MACBETH is the Cooperative's third production, which takes their name from a line in Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW, and they are dedicated to development of opportunities for young theater artists. If you are interested to learn more about their mission, visit their website www.foulcontendingrebels.org.

Photo of actress Harley Winzenried, photo credit - Caitlin Durkin