BROADWAY IN BRATTLEBORO Fundraiser To Benefit New England Youth Theatre 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New England Youth Theatre (NEYT) will host Broadway in Brattleboro on Friday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Latchis Theatre, presented in partnership with the Brattleboro Reformer. The one-night-only event will celebrate the power of youth arts education through storytelling and song.

Hosted by NEYT alum Taylor Ford Patno (On the Horizon), the evening will feature performances by Broadway and regional artists including Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde, FIVE), Alex Nicholson (Hamilton), Amanda Wilson Maloof (As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class), Cassidy Stoner (Aladdin, Titanique), and Alec Silver (Peregrinations, Good Enemy). Each number has been curated specifically for this event.

All proceeds will benefit New England Youth Theatre, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the growth of young people through the practice of theatre arts. NEYT provides accessible, inclusive arts education and never turns away a student due to financial circumstances. Proceeds from Broadway in Brattleboro will directly support NEYT’s scholarship fund and programming initiatives.

Community members can also support NEYT through volunteering, sponsorships, or donations to sustain its mission of nurturing the next generation of artists and changemakers.