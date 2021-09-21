ANNIE OAKLEY Is Riding Into Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater will present a staged reading of "Annie Oakley".

Maura O'Brien stars in "Annie Oakley;" a work-in-progress staged reading of a new play by Jeanne Beckwith, written especially for her. Despite her fame, very little is really known by the public about this strong, resilient & fascinating woman's life. Hear her story!

You also get to be part of the creative process as we take steps toward the final script to be presented as part of LNT's 2022 Mainstage Season. The reading will last approximately 90 minutes, and will be followed by a discussion session. Ask questions and give your feedback to the playwright, actor, and artistic directors.

Limited In-Person Seating! Properly worn Masks, being Fully Vaccinated (with proof of vaccination) and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for In Person Seating.

The Sun Oct 3 event will also be live streamed; the recording will be available online through Oct 11th for anyone who can't make it, or who is not yet comfortable gathering indoors.

Learn more at www.lostnationtheater.org.