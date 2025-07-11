A MIDSUMMER EVENING WITH IN THE ROUGH is Coming to Old Parish Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ld Parish Church, Wilder Memorial Library and Little Yellow House Studio will present A Midsummer Evening with In The Rough, a concert featuring the vocal trio In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Andover, VT resident Susan Haefner) on Sunday, July 27 at 7pm at the Old Parish Church in Weston, VT. The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs, old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.

In The Rough has been singing together since their days as students at the State University of New York College at Fredonia, and has performed over the years at a variety of venues including well-known music clubs, coffeehouses and house concerts. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino's commercially released original music albums. "Harmonious, melodic, smooth, bluesy, funky, rootsy..." says Pull Press. "Rootsy folk musing with the refreshing warmth of a well-recorded acoustic guitar and crystalline vocal harmonies that sound like angels tapping in on a radio signal" says Listen.com. "Phenomenal musicianship and top-notch songwriting!" Adds Loosey Lucy E-Zine.

"We are looking forwarding to providing a fun, enjoyable evening of music at the Old Parish Church," says Susan Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. "We have performed many concerts at the Old Parish Church over the years and Lisa, Lori and I are excited to return to make music in such a warm and inviting space."

A Midsummer Evening with In The Rough on Sunday, July 27, 2025 starts at 7pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. The Old Parish Church is located at 100 Main Street in Weston, VT 05161.