The Middlebury Community Players Present TUCK EVERLASTING

What would you do if you were given the greatest gift in the world, only to discover it was actually a curse? Winnie Foster needs to answer that question in a hurry. In the tranquil 1890s hamlet of Tree Gap, New Hampshire, Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure, but gets more than she bargained for when she learns the secret of the mysterious Tuck family. Pursued by an evil carnival man intent on learning and using the secret to amass power and wealth, she and the Tucks must fight to keep the world safe from knowledge that it isn't ready to know. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her normal life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Tuck Everlasting is the highly acclaimed musical based on the mesmerizing and provocative novel by Natalie Babbitt. Tuck Everlasting has sold more than 5,000,000 copies since its 1975 publication and is required reading in many schools. This production is an opportunity for those who loved the book to see the classic story in a new light, one made even more moving by song and dance. This adaptation for the musical stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle features an inspired score by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.

The production is directed by Kristen Ginsburg, stage managed by Dora Greven, and co-produced by Mary Longey and Jane Kimble. Jennifer Allred is the music director and Kendra Gratton choreographer. A complete cast list is available at www.middleburycommunityplayers.org.

Tuck Everlasting is The Middlebury Community Players' first show since COVID forced the group into hiatus in 2020. Please plan to bring your family to a memorable evening of live theater.

Tuck Everlasting runs April 14 through 16 at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Shows are at 7:30 pm each evening, with a Saturday matinee at 2 pm. Tickets are $23 for adults, $18 for students with ID, plus applicable fees. Group rate available. For ticket sale and information, contact Town Hall Theater (802-382-9222, townhalltheater.org).

Tuck Everlasting is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.