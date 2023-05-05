Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month

Performances are on May 20-21.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season Photo 3 HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season
Donna Benedicto Admitted Into The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Photo 4 Donna Benedicto Admitted Into The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2022/23 season finale features the return of GRAMMY-winning cellist Zuill Bailey on May 20-21. The program will also include the world premiere of VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons's Symphony No. 4. Under the baton of Maestro Brotons, Bailey will perform Shostakovich's virtuosic Cello Concerto No. 1.

Bailey previously performed with the VSO in May of 2021, in a show-stopping rendition of Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1. Considered one of the top cellists in the world, Bailey has been featured with symphony orchestras worldwide and has been featured with musical luminaries Leon Fleisher, Jaime Laredo, the Juilliard String Quartet, and more. He received a GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Performance for his live recording of Michael Daughtery's "Tales of Hemingway" in 2017 and is also known for his television appearances on shows like HBO's "Oz" and NBC's "Homicide."

Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 is considered one of the most challenging works for the instrument, as well as the composer's finest concerto. Composed during a time of particular success in Shostakovich's career and premiered in October of 1959, the work includes a remarkable 148 bar cadenza and concludes with a display of virtuoso fireworks for the soloist.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or by calling (360)735-7278. Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.




RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

Interview: Director Cameron Mackenzie On Zee Zee Theatres UNEXPECTING! Photo
Interview: Director Cameron Mackenzie On Zee Zee Theatre's UNEXPECTING!

UNEXPECTING, the fully-staged, female-led play will premiere at Vancouver’s Studio 16 this week. Presented by Zee Zee Theatre and written by Vancouver playwright, Bronwyn Carradine, the play will explore modern motherhood between queer partners.

Interview: Danielle Ayow and Liam Ma Discuss STREAMS FLOW FROM A RIVER Photo
Interview: Danielle Ayow and Liam Ma Discuss STREAMS FLOW FROM A RIVER

Canadian short-form series, STREAMS FLOW FROM A RIVER, recently premiered this month on April 1st. The series unravels the internal conflicts of an immigrant Chinese Canadian family past and present. BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of speaking with Danielle Ayow and Liam Ma who played siblings Loretta and Henry Chow respectively in the series.

HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season Photo
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season

Broadway Across Canada has unveiled their highly anticipated 25th Anniversary Broadway season, featuring four spectacular theatrical productions that will take center stage at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting this fall.

Girl Be Heard Takes Activism To The Stage With MainStage Production ORGANIZE: TAKE TO THE Photo
Girl Be Heard Takes Activism To The Stage With MainStage Production ORGANIZE: TAKE TO THE STREETS

Girl Be Heard, a Brooklyn based organization that amplifies and celebrates the voices of girls and young women of color through socially conscious theatre-making, storytelling and performance, presents their 2023 Mainstage Performance, Organize: Take to the Streets!, May 23 and 24 at Symphony Spaces' Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater.


More Hot Stories For You

Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This MonthZuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season
Girl Be Heard Takes Activism To The Stage With MainStage Production ORGANIZE: TAKE TO THE STREETSGirl Be Heard Takes Activism To The Stage With MainStage Production ORGANIZE: TAKE TO THE STREETS
Firehall Arts Centre Closes 2022-2023 Season With World Premiere Of HAPPY VALLEYFirehall Arts Centre Closes 2022-2023 Season With World Premiere Of HAPPY VALLEY

Videos

Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Open Stage #3
Scotiabank Dance Centre (5/06-5/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arts Club Theatre Company (4/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chor Leoni presents The Turning: Chor Leoni & The Leonids
Chor Leoni presents The Turning: Chor Leoni & The Leonids (5/11-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP) presents Alphonse
Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP) presents Alphonse (5/02-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boxcar Children
Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella (5/12-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VanMan Summit Concert
Chan Centre for the Performing Arts (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hummingbird
Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella (5/13-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music on Main presents Gabriel Kahane
Music on Main presents Gabriel Kahane (5/10-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre Under the Stars presents The Prom and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Theatre Under the Stars (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crossing the Andes
Christ Church Cathedral (5/26-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU