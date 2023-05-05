Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2022/23 season finale features the return of GRAMMY-winning cellist Zuill Bailey on May 20-21. The program will also include the world premiere of VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons's Symphony No. 4. Under the baton of Maestro Brotons, Bailey will perform Shostakovich's virtuosic Cello Concerto No. 1.

Bailey previously performed with the VSO in May of 2021, in a show-stopping rendition of Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1. Considered one of the top cellists in the world, Bailey has been featured with symphony orchestras worldwide and has been featured with musical luminaries Leon Fleisher, Jaime Laredo, the Juilliard String Quartet, and more. He received a GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Performance for his live recording of Michael Daughtery's "Tales of Hemingway" in 2017 and is also known for his television appearances on shows like HBO's "Oz" and NBC's "Homicide."

Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 is considered one of the most challenging works for the instrument, as well as the composer's finest concerto. Composed during a time of particular success in Shostakovich's career and premiered in October of 1959, the work includes a remarkable 148 bar cadenza and concludes with a display of virtuoso fireworks for the soloist.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or by calling (360)735-7278. Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.