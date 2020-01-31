World Premiere Of THE UNTOLD LEGEND OF IMOGEN FLIGHT Comes to CBC Studio 700

Featuring epic sword fights and tall tales of pirates, nuns, and Queen Victoria,The Untold Legend Of Imogen Flight is a swashbuckling feminist comedy for our time.

On the day Imogen Flight is set to be knighted by Good Queen Vic, the patrons of the ladies-only "Saucy Chicken" pub share stories of their heroine. When Imogen herself shows up, along with her trusty sidekick Volta, she comes with more stories of her own... and someone on her trail with nefarious intentions...

Writer/Director Mary Littlejohn came up with the idea for The Untold Legend Of Imogen Flight over a decade ago after being frustrated seeing many talented female actors relegated to the sidelines in plays about men. "I've really been inspired lately by the female-driven theatre companies in Vancouver - Classic Chic, Affair Of Honor, Direct Theatre Collective - who have shown that audiences really respond to strong women re-claiming their own narratives. For Imogen Flight, I wanted to create a show featuring a variety of female characters supporting each other and telling their own stories. I've played with the tropes we tend to see in a swashbuckling adventure, while keeping the humour prevalent and celebrating all forms of femininity."

The abundance of stage combat and fight choreography comes courtesy of Sylvie La Riviere, a certified Advanced Actor Combatant with the Academy of Fight Directors Canada, who runs Cry Havoc Fight Choreography and teaches at Valkyrie Western Martial Arts Assembly.

British actress Shakira Shute makes her Canadian theatrical debut as the titular character. "I think the question of gender equality in theatre is a really important one to have at the forefront of our minds, and I feel like with this production, we will be playing our small part in trying to balance the inequalities. I'm really proud to be a part of it."

Fabulist Theatre is a non-profit society, founded in 2016 by Mary Littlejohn and Damon Bradley Jang, both graduates of Capilano University's celebrated Musical Theatre Program (Jang also holds a Bachelor Of Performing Arts in Theatre Performance). They have produced 2 major musicals, Songs For A New World and Once On This Island; an original musical revue, Better Than This; and a variety of cabarets, readings, and even a radio play of Dracula this past Hallowe'en. Fabulist Theatre's mandate is based on inclusivity, with a commitment to providing opportunities for performers of all races, ages, genders and abilities.

Don't miss the world premiere of this daring and imaginative femme-forward play that celebrates a community of women and the sword-fighting legend who inspires them.

The Untold Legend Of Imogen Flight stars a diverse, intergenerational cast of ten women:

Eryka Alanna (Alice In Glitterland - Geekenders, Soul Samurai - Affair Of Honor) as Jane Chandni Appadurai (Rhyme & Riza - film , Miss Midnight - film) as Saifi Mallory James (Cinderella -TUTS, Miracle On 34th Street - Chemainus) as Umbriel Niki Kennedy (Kelowna Actors Studio, Bumbershoot Theatre) as Lucy Monica Maia (Sidekick Players, Purple Doorknob Theatre) as Nancy Helen Martin (United Players, Shakespeare Insitute Players) as Isla Louisa Phung (Bear Witness - Deep Cove Stage Society, The Wiz - FCP) as Marigold Christine Roskelley (The Broadway Chorus, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson - FCP) as Barb Shakira Shute (National Youth Theatre, UK) as Imogen Flight Junita Thiessen (Capilano University Theatre, Midtwenties Theatre Society) as Volta

Written & Directed by Mary Littlejohn. Fight Choreography by Sylvie La Riviere. Costumes by Jenna Johnson. Stage Management & Lighting Design by Andy Sandberg. Publicity/Marketing by Damon Bradley Jang.

The Untold Legend Of Imogen Flight runs February 27 - March 7, 2020 at CBC Studio 700, 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC. Tickets can be purchased at http://imogenflight.bpt.me.

To learn more about Fabulist Theatre and our past shows, visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/FabulistTheatreVancouver or on Instagram @fabulisttheatre. We also have an Indiegogo if you'd like to support us in a direct and meaningful way: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-untold-legend-of-imogen-flight/

Throughout the run of The Untold Legend Of Imogen Flight, Fabulist Theatre will be collecting donations for Sheway, part of the Vancouver Native Health Society and VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation, which provides comprehensive health and social services to women who are either pregnant or parenting children less than 18 months old and who are experiencing current or previous issues with substance use. For more information on how to support Sheway please visit their website at http://www.vnhs.net/programs/sheway.





