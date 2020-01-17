Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS)

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars

Best Choreography (Professional)

Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

James Macdonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre

Best New Work (Professional)

HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective

Best Play (Professional)

HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS)

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company

Best Touring Show

RENT - Broadway Across Canada

Theatre of the Year

Theatre Under The Stars

