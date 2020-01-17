Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars
Best Choreography (Professional)
Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
James Macdonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre
Best New Work (Professional)
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective
Best Play (Professional)
HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company
Best Touring Show
RENT - Broadway Across Canada
Theatre of the Year
Theatre Under The Stars
