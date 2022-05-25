WHAT THE BUDDHA NEVER TAUGHT Comes to the Jericho Arts Centre Next Month

Although we may not overtly recognise its impact, Buddhism has become slowly woven into our western cultural fabric in many ways; from mindfulness in our workplaces to non-violent activism in our streets - but what did the Buddha actually teach? Based on the book by Tim Ward, this extraordinary musical was written by Dr. Martin T. Adam, a Professor of Buddhist Studies at the University of Victoria and represents a completely unique synthesis: the compassion of Buddhist wisdom explored through the lens of a Broadway-style musical comedy - it is serious fun.

What the Buddha Never Taught is premiering in Vancouver at the Jericho Arts Centre from June 30 - July 10, with a pay-what-you-may preview on June 29.

Desperately seeking enlightenment, Canadian Tim arrives at an international monastery deep in the jungle but things soon become trickier than expected: Bitten by a spider, which he must not kill; provoked by an American cynic; harangued by a European rule-stickler; confronted with a possible murder; and tempted by his own projections and urges. We experience this journey with Tim as he discovers that the path to spirituality is actually a labyrinth.

Directed by Chris Humphreys (Bard on The Beach/VPL Writer-in-Residence), and starring Thai actress Awapha Makudi in her Vancouver stage debut, audiences can expect a unique and mind-opening evening with the award-winning cast and band Sarnath Rainbow (featuring some of the West-Coast's top musicians).

What the Buddha Never Taught is a rock 'n rollicking comedy for our times, addressing karma and western materialism, alienation and enlightenment. As we all search for our own path in a deeply troubled world, one way to find it might be to sing and dance our way there!

Showtimes: June 30 - July 10 2022

Venue: Jericho Arts Centre, 1675 Discovery St, Vancouver, BC V6R 4K5

Tickets: Eventbrite.ca ($30)