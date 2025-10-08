The Vancouver Art Gallery Unveils Fall Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With new leadership at the helm, the Vancouver Art Gallery has unveiled a fall exhibition lineup that embodies the Gallery's commitment to leading artistically across local and global perspectives. The season includes We who have known tides: Indigenous Art from the Collection, an exhibition that brings together work by Indigenous artists in a poetic reflection on the Pacific Ocean. Visitors will also encounter Nan Goldin: Stendhal Syndrome, the first major presentation of Goldin's work in Vancouver, showcasing a new acquisition that underscores the emotional and intimate force of her celebrated photography. At the heart of the building, Jim Lambie's Zobop (Colour-Chrome) will transform the Gallery's Rotunda into a colourful, energetic experience.

"We are looking forward to an inspiring season at the Vancouver Art Gallery, with exhibitions that celebrate Indigenous voices, internationally renowned artists and immersive contemporary experiences,” say Eva Respini and Sirish Rao, the Gallery's Interim Co-CEOs. “Our goal is to create a cultural hub at the heart of the city, a place where curiosity is nourished and joy is found in unexpected moments. We are grateful to our dedicated community, our numerous supporters and to these myriad artists coming together to make this possible.”

On November 6, the Gallery presents We who have known tides: Indigenous Art from the Collection, the first exhibition curated by Dr. Camille Georgeson-Usher, the Gallery's newly appointed Audain Senior Curatorial Advisor on Indigenous Art. Bringing together nearly 40 works predominantly drawn from the Gallery's permanent collection, the exhibition offers a poetic inquiry into what it means to exist at the edges of the Pacific Ocean. Through painting, sculpture, photography and installation, Indigenous artists reflect on place, presence and transformation—illuminating the ocean not only as a source of inspiration, but as a lens through which to understand the ever-changing nature of the world around us.

We who have known tides invites audiences to experience the Gallery as a space for contemplation, reflection and dialogue, while offering a vivid and timely exploration of Indigenous value systems and stories.

On the second half of the floor, Nan Goldin: Stendhal Syndrome immerses audiences in the raw, emotional power of Goldin's photography. Stendhal Syndrome (2024) pairs two decades of Goldin's photographs with a deeply personal voiceover by the artist. The work was jointly acquired in 2025 by the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Walker Art Center and this will be its first presentation in Canada. Goldin is renowned for her slideshows, which were originally composed of 35mm slides on carousels set to music but are now presented as single-channel videos. Her moving-image works invite viewers to experience her photographs not just as visual narratives, but as visceral encounters. Drawing on the metaphor of the Stendhal Syndrome—a psychosomatic response of dizziness or awe triggered by intense beauty—Stendhal Syndrome (2024) juxtaposes 20 years of photographs of Classical, Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces with intimate portraits of her friends, chosen family and lovers. This exhibition will offer visitors a deeply moving and unforgettable experience.

As both artwork and gathering place, Zobop (Colour-Chrome) (2019/2025) and Zobop (Colour-Chrome) Stairs (2019/2025) by Glasgow–based artist, DJ and musician Jim Lambie come together to transform the Gallery's Rotunda into a vivid, immersive environment. Part of the artist's acclaimed Zobop series, the works are created using hundreds of strips of industrial vinyl tape to contour the architecture, wrapping the Gallery's iconic staircase and floor in pulsating bands of colour. This site-specific intervention blurs the boundaries between sculpture, installation and drawing, turning the everyday act of moving through space into a performative experience. Zobop (Colour-Chrome) reimagines the Gallery's core as a dynamic social space while offering a playful, psychedelic reinvention of its neo-classical architecture.

Alongside a varied exhibition program, the Gallery offers a wide range of public programs designed to spark creativity, connection and discovery for visitors of all ages. Families can take part in The Making Place, a hands-on workshop held every Sunday with activities ranging from pastel drawings to cardboard reliefs and even building clay monsters, complemented by a Family Tour at 2 PM for a deeper look at the exhibitions. Seniors are invited to join Art of Wellbeing for Seniors, a series that combines exhibition tours with interactive workshops exploring movement, writing, theatre and more to foster creativity and community. For visitors eager to learn more about the exhibitions, public tours led by trained Art Educators are offered weekly, providing unique insights into the cultural and social contexts of the works on display. Together, these programs underscore the Gallery's vibrant fall season—ensuring there is truly something for everyone.

Entry to all exhibitions is included with general admission. Visitors under 18, caregivers and Indigenous Peoples receive free admission year-round. For $58 annually, a Gallery Access Pass provides unlimited entry to every exhibition. Those who choose to become Gallery Members join a community that champions creativity and supports the Gallery as a gathering place for art, artists and the public—while enjoying unlimited admission, guest passes and exclusive perks throughout the year.

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

We who have known tides: Indigenous Art from the Collection

November 6, 2025–April 12, 2026

Organized by the Vancouver Art Gallery and curated by Camille Georgeson-Usher, Audain Senior Curatorial Advisor on Indigenous Art

Nan Goldin: Stendhal Syndrome

November 6, 2025–April 12, 2026

Organized by the Vancouver Art Gallery and curated by Eva Respini, Interim Co-CEO and Curator at Large, with Siobhan McCracken Nixon, Audain Associate Curator of BC Art

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

October 22, 2025–October 12, 2026

Organized by the Vancouver Art Gallery and curated by Eva Respini, Interim Co-CEO and Curator at Large, with Siobhan McCracken Nixon, Audain Associate Curator of BC Art