The Firehall Arts Centre Announces Cindy Reid as Managing Director

Cindy Reid has been appointed Firehall Arts Centre's new Managing Director. Cindy joins the team on August 2, 2022.

In making this announcement, Spencer said, "I have known Cindy for a long time, having worked with her on the Greater Vancouver Theatre Alliance board and in her previous positions. Cindy's knowledge and experience in human resources, venue management and fund development, coupled with her passion for the arts, makes her a great addition to the Firehall team."

Cindy (she/her) joins The Firehall from The Improv Centre, where she has been Interim Co-General Manager since June 2021. Previous to that, Cindy was the Managing Director at The Cultch for twelve years and Producing Manager at Electric Company Theatre for five years. She is an active volunteer in the local arts community, currently serving as Board President of Company 605. Cindy has an emotional connection and long history with the visual arts as well, being the daughter of commercial artist Bob Reid and niece of Haida artist Bill Reid. She looks forward to helping The Firehall continue as a dynamic and innovative hub for a broad range of performing arts and as a community gathering space. Her particular interests include community building, both within and outside the arts family; developing efficient financial and HR systems; and meeting new people. She is excited to collaborate with Donna to continue the excellent work for which The Firehall is known.

"I have long admired the work that Donna has done here at The Firehall," says Reid. "And I am thrilled to be collaborating on the future of the centre. Building on the strong platform of accessibility, diversity and inclusivity is particularly exciting, and I am very much looking forward to joining the team."

Please join us in welcoming Cindy Reid to The Firehall family.

