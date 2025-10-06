The Cultch to Present EAST VAN PANTO: WEST VAN STORY This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cultch will present Theatre Replacement’s East Van Panto: West Van Story from November 19, 2025, through January 4, 2026, at York Theatre (639 Commercial Drive). The thirteenth annual edition of Vancouver’s favorite holiday tradition returns with a brand-new tale that collides two legendary stories—and two very different sides of the city.

Written by Marcus Youssef with Pedro Chamale, directed by Chelsea Haberlin, and featuring music by Veda Hille, East Van Panto: West Van Story finds West Van influencer Holly and her curling crew, the Hurry Hards, stranded deep in the wilds of East Van after a freak atmospheric tsunami. She’s prepared for disaster—but not the romantic kind. When she meets Joes, a proud member of the rival East Van Pets, Holly must navigate the expectations of her mega-developer parent, Boberta Rainy, while deciding whether to follow her heart across the Second Narrows Bridge.

“Every Panto is a love letter to East Van,” said Theatre Replacement’s Artistic Director Maiko Yamamoto. “With West Van Story, we’re stretching the Panto form even further—crossing neighborhoods, myths, and genres to celebrate what makes this city beautifully absurd.”

The production stars Ben Brown, Ivy Charles, Meaghan Chenosky, Dawn Petten, and Tom Pickett, with choreography by Amanda Testini, set and props by Shizuka Kai, scenic illustration by Cindy Mochizuki, costumes by Donnie Tejani, lighting by Sophie Tang, and sound by Brad Danyluk. Music is performed live by Veda Hille and Jami Reimer on alternating nights, with Kate Johnson on percussion. Yvonne Yip serves as stage manager, joined by Victoria Snashall (assistant stage manager), Caroline Tang (apprentice stage manager), and Daniel O’Shea (technical director).

Performances run Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m., with additional shows on select Tuesdays and Sundays, and matinees throughout the run, including December holiday dates and the closing weekend of January 2–4. Previews take place November 19–20, with an official opening on Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $59 and are available now at www.thecultch.com or by calling 604-251-1363. Child tickets (ages 5–16) are available for $35, and Family Packs (two adults and two children) start at $225, while quantities last.