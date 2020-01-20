THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER Comes To Carousel Theatre

Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends are joined by their beloved Christopher Robin, embarking on a string of engaging adventures in The House at Pooh Corner.

The charm of the friendships shared in this beautiful stage adaptation of A.A. Milne's book blends enchanting puppetry and wonderful music into a story that transports audiences right into the Hundred Acre Wood! Featuring: Victor Mariano, Tom Pickett and Advah Soudack. Directed by Kim Selody.

Set Design: Shizuka Kai. Costume Design: Barb Clayden. Lighting Design: Brad Trenaman. Sound Design and Composition: Cathy Nosaty. Music Director: Arielle Balance. Puppets: Shawn Kettner. Stage Managers: Pamela Jakobs and Giselle Clarke-Trenaman.

This is the BC Premiere of The House at Pooh Corner , produced by CTYP in association with Presentation House Theatre. The House at Pooh Corner is recommended for ages 3 to 8.

For more information visit www.carouseltheatre.ca.





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You