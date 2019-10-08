Staircase Theatre Announces REPLAY

Staircase Theatre is proud to announce an exciting festival made of a collection of our favourite shows and artists from this year's Fringe-from Vancouver, and beyond!

We're excited to bring back Didn't Hurt written and performed by Rodney Decroo, directed by TJ Dawe, Where the Quiet Queers Are by Amplify Choral Theatre, Ragamuffin Productions Legoland, Power Pause Productions original world premiere The Morning After with Pam & Paula, How I Killed My Nan a storytelling/standup journey performed by Dion Arnold and the smash hit Monster Theatre's No Tweed Too Tight: Another Grant Canyon Mystery written and performed by Ryan Gladstone.

Fresh from the Fringe, these artists are ready to pluck your heartstrings, knock you sideways, and make you laugh. REPLAY runs Oct 15-19 and Oct 22-26, 2019 at the Havana Theatre on Commercial Drive. Didn't Hurt described by the Georgia Straight as a "heartbreaking and important show that feels like it has the potential to save lives." opens our festival on October 15th. A story about a tough upbringing, and how that played out, by Rodney Decroo (Stupid Boy in an Ugly Town), directed and dramaturged by TJ Dawe (Medicine, Marathon, The Slipknot, and more).

For something a little different, this year's Fringe darlings, Amplify Choral Theatre bring us, Where the Quiet Queers Are! (Psst! They only have two performances!). This show asks "How many of us build our families from our friends?" Two friends build an unlikely home in each other in the face of exhaustion, rising rent, and messy relationships. Using choral music, a cappella soundscape, and spoken poetry as the medium, this ensemble explores where the quiet queers go, and how to find family in a transient city. Poetry and script are written by a queer, mixed-race woman of colour. The show is conceptualized by queer women, and the cast is composed of LGBTQ+ Artists.

Ragamuffin Productions remounts Legoland (written by local playwright Jacob Richmond) which tells the story of Penny and Ezra Lamb who have been homeschooled on a hippy colony all their lives and have been dying to see the outside world, described to them only as "Legoland". Once the colony is busted for being the largest marijuana grow- op in Saskatchewan, the opportunity finally arrives. However, it is not as joyful and loving as expected.

In the second week we welcome a brand new offering from Power Pause Productions and powerhouse Fringe artists, Joanna Rannelli and Hilary Fillier (from the crackerjack Fringe show, The Most Massive Woman Wins) with their morning talk show/low budget access TV special The Morning After with Pam and Paula. Become a skinny legend with Pam and Paula in this episode of their hit morning TV show, "The Morning After with Pam and Paula". In an effort to loose those last lethal 4.7LBS, P&P try out the latest weight loss fads, so you don't have to!!!! Listen to what Sally from the gas station down the road says about the show, "It made me reevaluate my life choices. I don't want to end up like Pam and Paula."

Closing our weird and wacky festival is Fringe legend and Monster Theatre's own Ryan Gladstone with the smash-hit No Tweed Too Tight: Another Grant Canyon Mystery. The year is 1976. Grant Canyon is a perpetually inebriated insurance investigator. In his few coherent moments he leaves a wake of dead bodies, satisfied ladies, and empty bottles as he staggers toward a shocking and fiery conclusion.

Staircase Theatre stages BC premieres of intelligent, dialogue-driven, boisterous plays that pack truths in between the laughs, and speak to our fast-paced world. Staircase has been nominated for four Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards and won for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor. Past shows include Scott Button's The Hunger Room, Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's Hunter Gatherers, Stewart Lemoine's Cocktails at Pam's, as well as Evelyn Strange, and Will Eno's Oh the Humanity!

Staircase Theatre presents REPLAY: A Bunch of Great Plays-Again! October 15-19 & October 22-26, 2019 | Havana Theatre (1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver) Map: https://goo.gl/maps/HS4MRnshxaYg91447 | Showtimes: Tuesday to Friday: 7:00pm & 8:30pm, Saturday: 2:00pm & 8:00pm. Tickets from $18.25-$21.50 and are available at http://bit.ly/2nCsvtt.





