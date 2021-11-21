SNOW WHITE Panto Comes to Metro Next Month

Metro Theatre Society presents Snow White: A Traditional Metro Pantomime next month!

Writer: Erik Gow

Director: Chris Adams

Choreographer: Suzanne Ouellette

Musical Director: Katie-Rose Connors

Our hero the fair Snow White, guided by The Dame, takes us through the enchanted forest, where we meet the Evil Queen, The Magic Mirror, and an odd selection of dwarfs in this zany and uproariously funny family pantomime.

Production from our award winning creative team is packed with a delicious blend of colourful scenery, sparkling costumes, toe-tapping tunes, dazzling dance routines, slapstick gags and oodles of audience participation.

Evenings: December 03, 04, 09, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 30, 2021 Curtain Time: 7:30 pm

Matinees: December 05, 12, 19, 26, 27, 2021 and January 01, 02, 03, 2022 Curtain Time: 2:00 pm

Tickets: start at $30.00 Adults and $20.00 Children at https://tickets.metrotheatre.com