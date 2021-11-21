Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SNOW WHITE Panto Comes to Metro Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances begin on December 3.

Nov. 21, 2021  

SNOW WHITE Panto Comes to Metro Next Month

Metro Theatre Society presents Snow White: A Traditional Metro Pantomime next month!

Writer: Erik Gow
Director: Chris Adams
Choreographer: Suzanne Ouellette
Musical Director: Katie-Rose Connors

Our hero the fair Snow White, guided by The Dame, takes us through the enchanted forest, where we meet the Evil Queen, The Magic Mirror, and an odd selection of dwarfs in this zany and uproariously funny family pantomime.

Production from our award winning creative team is packed with a delicious blend of colourful scenery, sparkling costumes, toe-tapping tunes, dazzling dance routines, slapstick gags and oodles of audience participation.

Evenings: December 03, 04, 09, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 30, 2021 Curtain Time: 7:30 pm

Matinees: December 05, 12, 19, 26, 27, 2021 and January 01, 02, 03, 2022 Curtain Time: 2:00 pm

Tickets: start at $30.00 Adults and $20.00 Children at https://tickets.metrotheatre.com


Related Articles View More Vancouver Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Nutley Parks and Recreation Drama Program Presents MATILDA
  • Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Season-Opening Concert To Feature Works By Mozart And Mendelssohn
  • A PETER WHITE CHRISTMAS Will Be Performed at Madison Theatre At Molloy College This Month
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!