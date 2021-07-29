Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes Announces 2021-2022 Season

The seventh season of the Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes will inaugurate in October with the presence of renowned artists, including Quebec pianist Alain LefÃ¨vre. Under the direction of Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, the orchestra and choir will breathe new energy into legendary classics during three concerts presented at the Maison symphonique.

By working with world-class soloists, OPCM members benefit from invaluable mentorship. "I have always been keen to support the next generation and it is with enthusiasm that I accepted the invitation of the young conductor Francis ChoiniÃ¨re to present this '' jewel '' that is AndrÃ© Mathieu's "Concerto de QuÃ©bec", mentions Mr. LefÃ¨vre.

Thanks to a varied repertoire and the young voices of the choir, the pure, dynamic and passionate sound of the OPCM sets it apart from other choirs. In each concert, its members strive to share their passion for classical music. "We want to transport our audience to the discovery of the striking and touching musical adventure that is the classical repertoire", mentions the young 24-year-old conductor.

Each program in this season will feature three very different styles, each occupying an important place in the classical repertoire: from the simplicity of Vivaldi's Gloria, the lyrical romanticism of AndrÃ© Mathieu and AntonÃ­n DvorÃ¡k, and the persistent rhythm and energy of Carmina Burana and Igor Stravinsky's Firebird.

Gloria de Vivaldi - Conveying Hope in Difficult Times

Saturday October 23 - 7:30 p.m. (and Sunday October 24, at 2 p.m., at the Palais Montcalm in QuÃ©bec)

To open the season, the OPCM will present the popular Gloria in D major by Vivaldi as well as a collection of baroque arias by Georg Friedrich Handel, in addition to Tomaso Albinoni's Adagio. The themes center on boldness, courage, and fearlessness. They will be delivered with a dynamic and fresh energy by a duo of energetic and youthful choral voices, alongside the renowned soprano Dominique Labelle and the mezzo Marie-AndrÃ©e Mathieu.

Concerto de QuÃ©bec - A romantic and moving evening

Saturday April 2 - 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated for his dazzling performances of works by Mathieu, notably in New York, Paris, London, Berlin and Shanghai, Alain LefÃ¨vre, consecrated as a "brilliant virtuoso of the piano", will return to the Maison Symphonique and bring to life the Piano Concerto No.3 ("De Quebec") by composer AndrÃ© Mathieu. He will invite his audience to dive into the nostalgic yet deeply touching melodies of a great local artist. The concert is completed with Dvorak's 9th Symphony "From the New World". This hopeful work draws inspiration from American landscapes and sounds while remaining true to the musical traditions of the composer's native country, the Czech Republic.

Carmina Burana - Wonder and Romanticism

Saturday May 28 - 7:30 p.m.

The season will close with Igor Stravinsky's majestic Firebird (1919 suite), a spectacular orchestral piece from the early 20th century. This work is inspired from several Russian tales. The second half of the concert features famous Carl Orff's Carmina Burana. Although his melodies are heavily influenced by medieval songs, his lyrics often evoke secular and even sensual elements of life. Over 150 singers and musicians will be gathered on stage, including the EMSB Choir, soprano Aline Kutan, tenor John Mac Master and baritone Peter Barrett.

Tickets available now!