Pacific Theatre To Remount Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY This Fall

Pacific Theatre in Vancouver will present a remount of Wakey, Wakey by Will Eno, running October 15 through November 2, 2025. The production, originally staged by the company in 2021, earned five Jessie Award nominations and will return with the same creative team and cast for a limited engagement.

Opening night is scheduled for Friday, October 17 at 8:00 p.m., with previews on October 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Performances will run Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on October 18 and 25, and November 1 and 2 at 2:00 p.m. Additional special events include a Wine Wednesday pre-show gathering on October 22 at 7:00 p.m., and a post-show talkback on October 24.

In Wakey, Wakey, a character known only as “Guy” wakes up in a mysterious room with only a handful of flash cards to make sense of things before the curtain falls. The play is a gently surreal meditation on memory, mortality, and the fleeting joys that make life meaningful. As Pacific Theatre describes it, the story leads audiences “into the dark with a light touch and the hand of a friend.”

“We chose to remount our acclaimed 2021 production of Wakey, Wakey for a few reasons,” said Artistic Director Kaitlin Williams. “It is the number one most requested show to bring back from the last five years. People loved it, and a lot of people missed it—we are happy to honour their request by returning to this audience favourite. Additionally, the play's theme about life, beginnings and endings, and being present with each other is well-suited to this moment in our company's history.”

Tickets start at $25 and are available at www.pacifictheatre.org or by phone at 604.731.5518.