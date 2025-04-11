Open Stage #5 to Feature Diverse Dance Works at Scotiabank Dance Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fifth edition of Open Stage will feature a program of exciting and varied dance works by Amok Project, Kara Wiebe (La Picante), Krystal Tsai, and Punit. Open Stage is a program of The Dance Centre, offering the opportunity for dance artists to present short works in an uncurated, shared performance.

Amok Project's AGAIN dives into the artist's journey, exploring the chaos, pain, and unexpected laughter that comes with creative struggle. This excerpt from the full work is performed by three dancers. Amok was founded in 2020 by Brazilian-born choreographer Carol Mendes, who holds an MFA in Dance Performance and Choreography from NYU, Tisch School of the Arts (USA).

Flamenco dancer Kara Wiebe 'La Picante' pays homage to her ancestors the Doukhobors in Luchadora del Espiritu (Spirit Wrestler), a contemporary flamenco interpretation of the tumultuous relationship between the Doukhobors and the Canadian Government. She will be accompanied by musicians Gerardo Alcala (guitarrista), Justine Reinhart (singer/cantaora), Brent Dyck (electric guitar), and Amber Rowell (palmera).

Krystal Tsai's Another glass of wine is a duet performed with Max Hanic with production design by Czarina Agustines, which examines the idea of home, tracing dissonant experiences, disorientating words, and unsettled bodies. Krystal is an emerging dance artist from Kaohsiung, Taiwan whose works investigate relationships, religion, experiences and stories living abroad. The first version of this work was presented through Exquisite Pressure 2025 at WhatLab.

Punit's solo SubHuman delves into the experience of feeling 'less than'. Blending contemporary and street dance with acting, he navigates scenarios where he unconsciously ranks himself against others - exposing the absurdity of self-perceived inferiority. Punit has presented original work with organizations such as Chalk Collective, New Works Dance, The Dance Centre, Dance West Network, and Up In The Air Theatre.

Comments