MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Premiere in Vancouver January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Across Canada has announced that Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 20–25, 2026.

The current North American tour cast stars Arianna Rosario as Satine and Jay Armstrong Johnson as Christian, with Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth, Jahi Kearse as Toulouse-Lautrec, Danny Burgos as Santiago, Kaitlin Mesh as Nini, and Jerica Exum as the Satine Alternate.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to acclaim on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in 2019 and reopened in 2021 following the pandemic shutdown. Directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine, the production features dazzling scenic, costume, lighting, and sound designs by an award-winning creative team.

The stage musical, based on Baz Luhrmann’s landmark 2001 film, is a lavish mash-up extravaganza celebrating Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love, with over 160 years of music—from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

Tickets go on sale September 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. through broadwayacrosscanada.ca and ticketmaster.ca. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.

American Express Cardmembers have Front of the Line presale access through September 17, while members of Broadway Across Canada’s free eCLUB can access presale tickets September 18–21. Sign up at vancouver.broadway.com/join-our-eclub.