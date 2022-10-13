Free Prison Memoir Film INSIDE/OUT A PRISON MEMOIR Announced At Heart Of The City Festival

Attemd a free ccreening of the theatrical performance film, INSIDE/OUT A PRISON MEMOIR, at Heart of the City Festival on Wednesday, October 26 at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (149 West Hastings Street) at 6 pm.

Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir is Patrick Keating's real-life story of years spent in and out of Canada's penitentiary system; a story about a man's search for community: the community of the street, the community of prison, and of the theatre.

This theatrical performance film was created for a Virtual Screening Tour of prisons and correctional facilities across Canada in 2021. It also screened at the Edinburgh Fringe and Adelaide Fringe Festivals, and was awarded Best Inspirational Film by the Washington Film Awards in 2022.

Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir is based on Keating's solo theatre work of the same name, which was first performed at Little Mountain Gallery in 2015, at the PuSh Festival in 2018, and across Canada.

The film is co-presented by SFU's Vancity Office of Community Engagement and The Heart of the City Festival, in partnership with Reel Causes.

Patrick served three sentences totaling 10 years in Federal Penitentiaries in Quebec and British Columbia. When he transferred to Matsqui in BC, he took courses in the art and craft of the Theatre. Upon Patrick's release he was accepted and enrolled into the Fine Arts Program at Simon Fraser University.

He earned a B.A. in Theatre studies, launching a career as a performer that has involved close to 60 TV and film productions and over 40 stage productions over the past 30 years. Patrick worked with several Vancouver theatre companies including: the Firehall, Touchstone, and Headlines. Keating has been recognized with two Jessie Richardson Award Nominations.

In a powerful intersection of art, lived experience and social justice, Keating's Inside/Out joins a rich history of life-affirming works of resistance and humanity. Calls for Equity and Access have steadily risen during COVID, resulting in inspiring instances of ingenuity and adaptation, providing access for and to the underserved populations of Canada's penitentiary system.

Inside/Out was written and performed by Patrick Keating, produced by Norman Armour and Jeff Topam, and filmed by Mark Edwards.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A with Patrick Keating, and other guests.

More information:

Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir (patrickkeating.ca)

Events - SFU's Vancity Office of Community Engagement - Simon Fraser

University

Home 2022 - Heart of the City Festival