Dreamqueen Collective to Present Immersive Theatre Experience THE LAST RESORT

Dreamqueen Collective will premiere "The Last Resort", an end-of-a-lifetime immersive theatre experience, taking place within Vancouver's At the Waldorf on November 10th, 17th, and 24th.

Set in 1971, "The Last Resort" follows a group of cruise ship passengers in the Bermuda Triangle who wind up in the titular hotel. The show's immersive twist is that the audience members are the newest hotel guests, while the actors serve as the compelling - and perhaps other-worldly - mix of staff and patrons among them. It's a party in paradise that might just be purgatory.

"The inspiration for 'The Last Resort' came from my time as a funeral attendant. Caring for the dead on the way to their final resting place was a privilege. It got me thinking about death, the afterlife, and the world that might lie in between," says Fairlith Harvey of Dreamqueen Collective.

As the visionary behind "The Last Resort", Harvey is the project's co-writer, co-director, and co-producer. An award-winning creator and writer from North Vancouver, Harvey graduated from New York's American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She has since programmed immersive sci-fi dining experiences at Times Square's Mars 2112, along with a variety of productions for Disney Cruise Lines, Whistler Village and over 60 original shows for the Vancouver troupe, Geekenders.

Inhabiting Harvey's immersive surrealistic landscape of "The Last Resort" is a wide-ranging cast of local talents including Casey Por, Julia Valles, Fiona Jenkins, Elaine Thrash, Cleo Halls, Anuar Chain-Haddad, Andrew Wade, Claire Elizabeth, Barbara Guertin, Mina Delic, Stephen Blakley, Talía Bordallo Micó, Claire Davis, Siggi Sigmond, Nicola Whitney-Griffiths, and Daniel Dresser.

The storied multi-venue Vancouver locale At the Waldorf will allow audience members a vast artistic playground to uncover over 13 hours worth of artistic content as they follow characters like a fastidious concierge, playfully candid bartenders, a dreamy showgirl, a fading movie star, an entitled playboy, and an observant writer who is taking it all in.

"An immersive world invites an audience to step in, surrender, and curate their own artistic experiences. It's cathartic and liberating. By interacting with the characters in 'The Last Resort', I believe people will find a deeper understanding of their own lives and what really matters to them," says Harvey.

For Vancouver entertainment adventurists willing to check in, "The Last Resort" promises to be a poignant and uniquely original exploration of mortality in a most elaborate setting.

"The Last Resort" runs for 6 shows across 3 Sundays (November 10th, 17th and 24th) at Vancouver's At The Waldorf (1489 E Hastings St). Shows at 2PM and 8PM. Special pre-show an hour before each performance with a post-show after. Doors at 12:30PM and 6:30PM. Enter at the Tiki Bar.

Early bird tickets are available until October 15th starting at $55 on eventbrite.ca. After October 15th, regular tickets will start at $75 online and at the door. Tickets include a souvenir lei plus two drinks or three mocktails. Service fees are not included in the ticket prices.

Show Warning: "The Last Resort" is an immersive theatre experience for adults 19 and older. Guests should wear comfortable shoes and dress for the 1971 cruise they never got to complete.

Please visit TheLastResortVancouver.com or follow @dreamqueencollective on Instagram.

