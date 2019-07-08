Carousel Theatre for Young People Teen Shakespeare Presents THE WINTER'S TALE

This summer the talented teens of CTYP's Teen Shakespeare Program take on Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale - a story of love, jealousy, and atonement, where things aren't quite as they seem... A fantastical tale, full of tricks and turns, that is sure to delight the entire family.

King Leontes and King Polixenes are childhood friends but a tragic misunderstanding drives them a part and thrusts those they love into an incredible adventure. A story of joy, forgiveness, and the timeless power of love - The Winter's Tale is staged on magical, starry nights outdoors in Ron Basford Park on Granville Island.

The annual Teen Shakespeare Program stages outdoor, all-ages productions on beautiful Granville Island with a festival-style village, concession, and activities for the kids before the show and during intermission. Admission is FREE but seating is limited, with premium seating available in advance for $6 per seat.

Actor, director and theatre educator Mike Stack leads a cast of 16 teen actors, ages 13-18.

The Winter's Tale features Atticus Cox, Atticus Cseh, Dalia Currie, Maia Dueck, Weston Haffey, Pascale LaRiviere, Amber Litke, Saige Mackenzie, Favour Onosemuode, Nico Pante, Nola Roberts, Fiona Rocchi, Isabel Rose, Gus Setala-Gay, Piper Trounce, Cynthia Wei.

Kayla Dunbar (Associate Instructor), Hannah Case (Costume Designer), Monica Emme (Set & Props Designer), Riley Pynn (Lighting Designer), Matthias Falvai (Sound Designer) and Giselle Clarke-Trenaman (Program Manager) complete the creative team.

For tickets visit tickets.carouseltheatre.ca or call 604-685-6217





