Broadway Across Canada's WAITRESS Is Searching For “Lulu” In Vancouver

WAITRESS, the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at The Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 12, 2019 for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement. For those interested in auditioning, please sign up at: Vancouver.Broadway.com/WaitressAuditions.



WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."



The character of "Lulu" is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production's finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4'2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.



The "Search for Lulu" will take place in Vancouver on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. at The Cultch (1895 Venables Street, Vancouver, BC). The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.



The character of "Lulu" will be cast locally in the week long tour markets and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the one week engagement.



Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).



Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and



the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.



"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



WAITRESS is part of the 19/20 Broadway Across Canada season. Tickets are available now for WAITRESS by visiting ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457. -30-

Broadway Across Canada (BAC) & Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office.a?? Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 45 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.



The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 14-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 45 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.a??





