Blind Tiger Comedy School Announces A Brand New Curriculum Of Online Classes

In the midst of this unfathomably dark time, the award-winning Blind Tiger Comedy School are announcing a way we can all keep having as much fun as possible together - the Blind Tiger Digital Comedy School.

Over the past two weeks, faculty including members of Hip.Bang!, The Sunday Service and Nasty Women put their heads together (not literally) and pitched unique classes that are designed for, not just dragged into, the online world. There will be lots of creation, sketch, and some internet-tailored improv, and many brand new courses that are focused on-if not directly inspired by-the internet. All classes are open for registration now here: http://blindtigercomedy.ca/classes

Courses include: A comic-making course from Aaron Read taught through Zoom; a full suite of sketch comedy classes designed for the internet with Devin Mackenzie and Tom Hill; Taz VanRassel teaching you how to improvise with just your voice; Ryan Beil hosting a weekly video podcast with the Blind Tiger Comedy founders breaking down comedy topics of all sorts. Online shows and parties every Friday. And way more.

It starts today with Beta Week, a week of almost exclusively free mini-classes, with instructors teasing the topics and approaches they will bring to their full curriculums.

This evening, Tuesday 17 March, is the Digital Comedy School kick-off. We would love as many people as possible to join our founders for an Ask Us Anything 7:00-8:00pm at https://www.twitch.tv/tomhillbtc, followed by another AUA 8:15-8:45pm with the sketch faculty about that programming. We will be raising a glass throughout these sessions and welcome everyone who wants to say hi, ask questions, meet us or more.

Friday 20 March is our Digital Comedy School Town Hall, hosted by faculty member Amy Shostak. We are hoping at least 100 folks will join us on Zoom to riff, raise a glass, celebrate what comedy means to us, try some games and have some fun.

Blind Tiger Comedy School recognizes this is an inherently difficult time for, well, everyone. Their Diversity and Financial Need Scholarships will be available from day one, and we will be making more room than usual for folks in financial need - as many as we possibly can. Check out the links and feel free to email them to talk about additional arrangements.

Learn comedy, from comedians, now via the internet.

Digital Comedy School Information:

Beta Week: Begins Tuesday, March 17th

Full Launch: Monday, March 23rd

Classes can be attended via computer or phone, and just require a wifi connection (or a whole lot of data). Registration for all courses opens Wednesday, March 18 at 12pm - http://blindtigercomedy.ca/classes

Questions? Email the Directors of Blind Tiger Comedy: directors@blindtigercomedy.ca





