Young Voices Wicked Worldwide Singalong Unites More Than 350,000 Singers

Young Voices has successfully delivered the Wicked Worldwide Singalong, bringing together more than 350,000 singers across 30 countries in a shared global celebration of music as they performed a specially arranged Wicked medley.

At the heart of the event was a spectacular live performance from The O2, London, on Thursday 22nd January, where 9,000 children sang together in the arena, joined on stage by Emma Kingston, who plays Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked. The medley celebrates the musical's iconic themes of friendship, courage and self-belief.

This moment formed part of a truly worldwide singalong, with schools, choirs, community groups and individual singers taking part simultaneously across continents.

The Wicked Worldwide Singalong honoured two celebratory milestones as Young Voices marks its 30th anniversary in the year that Wicked turns 20 in its West End home, The Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Participants joined from across the United Kingdom and United States, as well as countries including Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Brazil, Germany, China, Republic of Korea and Hong Kong, highlighting the extraordinary global reach of the event.

The scale of participation, ranging from solo singers to community music groups of more than 700 people, made the Wicked Worldwide Singalong one of the largest coordinated singalong experiences of its kind.

The event was made possible through close collaboration with American Young Voices and partners Wicked, Hal Leonard, and Twinkl, whose support helped bring the singalong into classrooms, rehearsal spaces, and performance venues around the world.

Young Voices would like to thank all partners, teachers, schools and participants who contributed to the success of the event, and especially the 9,000 children who sang live from The O2 alongside hundreds of thousands more who joined remotely.

The Wicked Worldwide Singalong demonstrated the power of music to connect people across borders and time zones, creating a shared global moment for singers worldwide.