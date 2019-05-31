World Premiere Of GAMES FOR LOVERS Comes to The Vaults Theatre

Four millennials looking for sex, love and a well-located flat find themselves caught in a complex game of rivalry, desire and seduction. As the cost of happiness soars, how can they negotiate the new rules of modern relationships and win the game of love?

Join them at the heart of the action as their games play out in a bespoke pop-up venue within The Vaults complex under Waterloo station from 12 July ­- 25 August.

Press night is Wednesday 17 July at 7.30pm.

The auditorium includes front row double-seat sofa 'Love Seats' allowing you to get closest to the action.

The brilliant cast is Calum Callaghan (Black Mirror and Mr Selfridge), Evanna Lynch (Disco Pigs in the West End, Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films), Tessie Orange-Turner (Masterpieces at the Finborough and Casualty) and Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl on Sky Atlantic, The Madness of George III at Nottingham Playhouse).

The world premiere of this new comedy from Ryan Craig, whose previous work includes Filthy Business (Hampstead Theatre) and The Holy Rosenbergs (National Theatre), is directed by Anthony Banks, whose recent credits include The Girl On The Train (West End and UK tour) and Hogarth's Progress (Rose Kingston). Design by Simon Scullion. Lighting by Matt Haskins. Sound by Ben and Max Ringham. Costume by Susan Kulkarni. Casting by Danielle Tarento. Produced by James Seabright.

Age recommendation 14+

For more information, visit www.gamesloversplay.com.





