Wise Children Announces Full Cast For The Revival Of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS At Bristol Old Vic

Wise Children today announce the full cast for the revival of Emma Rice's musical adaptation of Romantics Anonymous in a co-production with Plush Theatricals. Joining the previously announced returning cast members Marc Antolin (Jean-René) and Carly Bawden (Angélique) are Brett Brown (Salesman/Fred), Me'sha Bryan (Suzanne/Mimi), Harry Hepple (Ludo/Remi), Laura Jane Matthewson (Young Woman), Sandra Marvin (Magda/Brigitte/Dr Maxim), Craig Pinder (Father/Pierre/Receptionist) and Gareth Snook (Mercier/Mumbler/Marini).

The production opens at Bristol Old Vic on 23 January, with previews from 18 January and runs until 1 February, ahead of a US tour to Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in LA and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C with newly announced US dates at Spoleto Festival USA, 21 May - 7 June 2020.



Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker inhibited by social anxiety and Jean-René is the boss of a failing chocolate factory. When Angélique takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds.

Funny, tender and painfully awkward, Romantics Anonymous is a delicious love story about breaking the mould and finding the courage to be happy.

Directed by Emma Rice, the world première of Romantics Anonymous was originally produced by Shakespeare's Globe for the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse by special arrangement with Radio Mouse Entertainment.

This announcement follows recent news of Wise Children's world première adaptation of Wuthering Heights opening at The National Theatre ahead of a UK tour next year.

Box Office: 0117 987 7877 and www.bristololdvic.org.uk

US TOUR DATES

Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts

17 - 29 March 2020

www.thewallis.org

The Shakespeare Theatre Company

7 April - 17 May 2020

www.shakespearetheatre.org

Spoleto Festival USA

21 May - 7 June 2020

www.spoletousa.org





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You