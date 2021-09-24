West End Stars Return To Scotland For Fifth Annual Christmas Concert Supporting The Scott Martin Foundation and KLSB

A host of West End musical performers are set to descend on Grangemouth for the sixth annual concert A West End Christmas In Falkirk!

Falkirk Bairn and West End performer Kieran Brown will return to Falkirk for the 6th year bringing a flurry of festive fun to Grangemouth Town Hall on Sunday 19th December, joined by a selection of West End chums who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway - including shows such as Les Misérables, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera. Visiting Falkirk will be Stirling born West End star Gillian Ford (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia, Sound Of Music), Falkirk based Broadway star Sarah Galbraith (Chess, Phantom Of the Opera, Annie Get Your Gun), and multi award winning writer, singer and comedian Sooz Kempner who has found international success and a whole host of celebrity fans including James Corden and Kathy Burke among many others.

The line up is completed by West End legend (and now Falkirk based) Gerard Bentall (Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fame), and Falkirk Bairn Anthea Bundy! The show also features special performances from the Stenhouse School Of Dance, Broadway School of Performing Arts, and Shakespeares Kids will be presenting songs from festive flick Nativity!

Local small business owners will once again be invited to set up stalls as part of our Christmas Market, providing ideal last minute stocking fillers. The event is BYOB, though a tuck shop selling a small selection of soft drinks and nibbles will be available on the night. Paper cups will also be provided. Seating in the balcony is unreserved.

As well as a magical concert full of Christmas and musical theatre classics, the evening will be raising money for The Scott Martin Foundation, (https://www.thescottmartinfoundation.org/) which aims to support young men struggling with mental health issues in Scotland. There will also be a toy/donation drop for the charity KLSB (https://www.klsb.co.uk/)

