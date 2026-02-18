Watermill Theatre Reveals Second Cohort Of Talent Development Programme, ‘Elemental’

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Newbury's Watermill Theatre has announced details of the four artists who will be part of the second cohort of their talent development programme, Elemental.

Elemental is part of the Watermill Theatre's ongoing commitment to creating long-term, meaningful investment in artists and creatives. This programme has been made possible thanks to support from the Fenton Arts Trust, Garrick Charitable Trust, Noël Coward Foundation, and donations from individual donors and members. Elemental spans the whole spectrum of creative roles, supporting them in developing their craft, expanding their industry insight and strengthening their practice.

The first cohort of artists received first-hand experience working alongside the creative team on Watermill productions throughout the season, including The King's Speech, Pinocchio, Piaf and Jesus Christ Superstar. Beyond the Watermill, the programme has exposed Elemental artists to several unique opportunities within the wider sector, such as shadowing the lighting designer for Starlight Express, meeting Pentabus' Artistic Director Elle While and observing technical rehearsals for My Neighbour Totoro.

The artists chosen for the 2026 programme are lighting designer Brett Kasza, set and costume designer Emily Nelson, actor musician and musical director Inés Ruiz, and Peter O'Connor-Smart, a Berkshire-born director and writer.

Brett Kasza was born in Guelph, Canada and graduated from Rose Bruford College with a BA in Lighting Design, previously graduating with honours in Technical Production for Theatre and Live events from Sheridan College in Oakville, Canada. Brett specialises in communication and collaboration, having the ability to translate ideas to the stage from concepts is a key part of his work. In a positive and energetic workflow Brett always brings a unique and passionate energy to every production he works on. Brett's goal in theatre and the arts is to work with others who want to challenge normal conventions. Whether this is through the people, and stories told on stage or in production meetings, he wants to ensure that every voice is heard to create the best art possible. Having worked and studied in multiple countries, Brett's lighting design continues to evolve to be ever more creative and inspiring.

Brett said: “I am overjoyed to be a part of this year's Elemental Artist Programme and deeply grateful for the opportunity the Watermill has created for early career artists like myself. Being selected for this programme is such an honour, and I am excited to share this experience alongside a talented group of artists who are also at the beginning of their professional journey. I am particularly looking forward to developing my understanding of production processes and gaining valuable insight into expanding my own creative practice from conception to performance.”

Emily Nelson, a graduate from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, works across both theatre and film work. She finds cross-disciplinary physical theatre and dance-based work particularly exciting, whilst simultaneously relishing the opportunity to delve into analysis for a script. Her recent theatre credits include costume design on Crazy For You (Arts Ed), design for Late, A Cowboy Song (T. Regina Theatre Co.) and associate work on Fanny (King's Head Theatre) and Don Black's From The Heart (Fortune Theatre).

Emily said: “Being a part of this year's Elemental Artist cohort, I am looking forward to the opportunities of shadowing and being involved with the exciting designers and design team that create the wonderful productions at the Watermill, and also to connect and grow with the other disciplines that make up the cohort. Getting a chance to work and explore across creative roles makes this programme exciting and special.”

Inés Ruiz is a bilingual Spanish actor and musician based in London. She's a versatile performer and a multidisciplinary artist with a solid musical background. Before moving to the UK, Inés trained as a professional musician, completing a 4-year Bachelor's degree in Music Performance and was part of an English theatre company where she developed as a creative individual. She moved to the UK in 2022 to train at Rose Bruford College in their Actor-Musicianship MA programme.

In almost 20 years of musical training, she has strived to become a versatile multi-instrumentalist and explored different genres, music making and sound. These skills, combined with her experience and training in theatre, make her a highly skilled musical director, sound designer and composer, roles that she combines with her work on stage.

She is interested in using theatre and music to share different perspectives of the world. Imagination, empathy and curiosity are at the forefront of all her projects.

Inés said: “For an actor-musician, the Watermill is a special place that symbolises craft, creativity, immersion and collaboration. I believe this programme will help me to keep nurturing my own practice. I am truly excited about the opportunity to work and learn from other artists, and I am looking forward to bringing my own creative energy to such an artistic and imaginative environment.”

Peter O'Connor-Smart is a director and writer, originating from Berkshire, who makes theatre rooted in adventure, play, and the shared magic of collective storytelling. He is drawn to bold, expansive narratives that incorporate music, movement, and heightened theatrical devices, creating work that invites audiences to laugh, cry, and gasp together. His work has been presented at the Edinburgh Fringe, Katzpace, the Roundhouse and Act II Festival. Peter is currently Resident Assistant Director at Polka Theatre and will graduate from Birkbeck's MFA in Theatre Directing during his time as an Elemental Artist.

Peter commented: “I'm thrilled to have been selected as one of the Watermill's 2026 Elemental Artists. Growing up near Newbury, the Watermill has long been a theatre I've felt a fond connection to; a well-timed school trip there as a teenager was a formative experience in shaping my desire to become a theatre maker. I'm excited to begin a new relationship with a theatre operating at the height of its creative ambitions, whose work brings musicality, craft, and imagination to both classic texts and new writing — something that feels incredibly aligned with my own practice. I'm particularly keen to develop my craft by learning from its artists, audiences, and community, and to contribute to a place that makes such generous, imaginative theatre."

Watermill Theatre Artistic Director Paul Hart said, “We're excited to have these four brilliant early career artists join our team as we embark on a year which includes new writing (Victoria: A Queen Unbound); a classic musical revival (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang); and the return of our fresh adaptation of Pinocchio this Christmas. Investing in talent is core to our mission and it's wonderful to be able to host these early career artists, who each represent four different disciplines, and will benefit from professional mentoring, networking within the sector and play a key role in the creative process on our homegrown work.

We're grateful to the combination of generous individuals alongside a range of trusts and foundations who have enabled us to continue our Elemental programme for a second year – without their support, this valuable investment in the talent pipeline simply wouldn't be possible.”

Further details of projects each artist will be involved in will be announced.

