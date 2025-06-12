WORN OUT Comes to Lowry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) and Lowry commence a new partnership with the premiere of Worn Out, the first BYMT production at the venue. An empowering musical retelling of The 12 Dancing Princesses, Worn Out is directed by Francesca Goodridge (newly announced as Artistic Director of Sherman Theatre), with book and lyrics by Zoe Morris (The Phase, VAULT Festival, Boujie at the Drayton Arms Theatre), and music and additional lyrics by Meg McGrady (The Phase, VAULT Festival, Wonderland in Alice, BYMT at Octagon Bolton).

In the city-state of Zloriv, King Kasimir's daughters are trapped - expected to smile, obey, and marry. But when they slip away each night, their worn-out shoes hide more than just a love for dancing. As they uncover a rising revolution that could shatter their father's rule, will they follow tradition or fight for freedom?

Featuring a playful score that mixes classic and contemporary Broadway with a pop twist and an exhilarating book, Worn Out transforms the classic Grimm Tale of The 12 Dancing Princesses into a thrilling musical, where fairy-tale fantasy meets the fire of female rebellion.

Meg McGrady (composer/additional lyrics): "It is so rewarding and exciting to be working with young people on a new musical about the importance of community, collective action, and why we fight for democracy. In the current political climate, it feels essential to start these discussions with young people and their families about why democracy is both essential and imperfect, but why we fight for it anyway. This is my third time working with BYMT, and I keep getting drawn back to working with them and their young people because they are all so engaged with the content and questioning this material to help make it better. Moreover, coming from the north, it is always thrilling to bring my work back up there."

Zoe Morris (book/lyrics): “I'm incredibly excited to be premiering our new show at Lowry with a brilliant group of young people and I can't wait to see what each of them brings to their role. I started out acting in musicals in my community when I was ten and know the impact that had on my life, so I am thrilled to be developing this show with BYMT and to be on the other side. Our show is about sisterhood, community and fighting for what you believe in and I can't think of a better community to be developing that with than BYMT.”

Emily Gray, Creative Director, BYMT: “It's thrilling to see how Meg and Zoe have developed a musical reinterpretation of this much loved fairytale; they spent a week last autumn with young people on a BYMT development camp, have experimented with the script in a school and have integrated the thoughts of teenagers, tapping into contemporary unrest and the potential of our young people to change society for the better. The blend of traditional fairytale and modern revolution will excite and delight audiences this summer and we hope people of all ages and outlooks will come and join the debate about what needs to change.”

Grace Harris, member of Worn Out and Young Company Panel: "This production was chosen to empower young people and encourage activism, which is needed in our world today more than ever. And I couldn't be more excited to bring it to the stage!"



Matthew Eames, Head of Theatres (Contemporary and Commissioning), Lowry: “We are delighted to be working with BYMT for the first time, both in terms of developing a brand new musical but also supporting the development of young creatives of the future. We look forward to hosting everyone and sharing what I am sure will be a transformative experience for all involved.”

Worn Out is the first production of BYMT's summer 2025 season. Further productions include Sense and Sensibility (8 - 10 August, Exeter), Theo in Between (22 - 23 August, Leeds Carriageworks), Choreomania (Birmingham Hippodrome, 29 - 31 August) and The Glamification of Loki (Southwark Playhouse Elephant, 29 - 30 August).

