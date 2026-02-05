WHERE THERE IS NO TIME to be Presented at Seven Dials Playhouse

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Running from 17th – 28th March at Seven Dials Playhouse, “Where There Is No Time” is the debut full length play from 26-year-old actor, writer and producer Mohammedally Hashemi, who has previously worked in short film and TV before moving into theatre. Set against the sleek, high-pressure backdrop of a Mayfair atelier in 2025, Where There Is No Time is a visceral exploration of the cost of ambition in the modern fashion world.

Co-produced by Sheyi Cole, whose credits as an actor include Steve McQueen's Small Axe starring as Alex Wheatle, Amazon Prime's Atlanta and Netflix's Boxing Day and Beautiful Game, and directed by Hamza Ali, Where There Is No Time will see Mohammedally Hashemi also starring as Yusuf in the production. Alessandro Babalola, co-chair of Soho Theatre and as an actor is known for Top Boy, Wrath of Man and Unforgotten completes the creative line-up as Dramaturg

The story follows Yusuf, a brilliant British Iranian-Yemeni designer, as he prepares for a career-defining autumn collection. Having recently partnered with Suzann, a pragmatic entrepreneur who saved his brand from bankruptcy, Yusuf finds himself at a crossroads. While Suzann pushes for commercial viability and controlled chaos, Yusuf's muse and Best Friend Nina fights to protect the raw, political, and personal soul of his work.

Central to the narrative is the struggle between heritage and commerce. Yusuf's designs are deeply rooted in his Yemeni Iranian identity and the memory of his late mother, symbolized by the unfinished Dress of Faith. The play examines whether one can achieve global success without sanitizing their cultural history.

As Suzann issues a ruthless ultimatum that threatens to sever Yusuf's most vital personal bond, the play delves into the fragility of loyalty and the psychological toll of creative perfectionism. Where There Is No Time asks a haunting question for the modern age. In the pursuit of building a legacy brick by brick, what are we willing to leave on the cutting room floor?